No leaks detected so far in fuel-laden ship that sunk off Tunisia | News24

Divers have inspected the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tonnes of gas that sank off southeastern Tunisia, with no leak detected to date, officers mentioned.

The crew of the Xelo had made a misery name on Friday night and sought shelter in Tunisian waters from dangerous climate earlier than taking place, authorities mentioned.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was travelling from Egypt to Malta when it went down.

Images launched by the atmosphere and defence ministries confirmed divers heading for the positioning within the Gulf of Gabes, after which moving into the water on the scene that has been sealed off by Tunisia’s army.

“With the improvement in weather conditions, a team of divers accompanied by the ship’s captain and engineer who know its layout are on site to examine the hull,” Mohamed Karray, spokesman for the court docket in Gabes metropolis, which is investigating Saturday’s sinking, advised the AFP information company on Sunday.

Defence ministry photographs confirmed the vessel largely submerged.

Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui, who travelled to the port of Gabes on Saturday to assist oversee the response, mentioned the scenario was “under control”.

“We think the hull is still watertight and there is no leakage for the moment,” she advised AFP.

As a precaution, protecting booms to comprise any oil slick have been positioned across the wreck.

Some international locations have provided to assist Tunisia forestall harm to the atmosphere, the Tunisian defence ministry mentioned on Sunday.

Local media reviews mentioned Italy had provided to assist and that it was anticipated to ship a naval vessel specialised in coping with marine disasters.

The Tunisia department of the World Wildlife Fund expressed concern over one other “environmental catastrophe” within the area, an necessary fishing zone which has already suffered from air pollution.