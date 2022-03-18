“No Meaningful Efforts By Russia To End Ukraine War”: US

More than 3 million folks have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbouring nation.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that Russia was not making critical efforts in negotiations with Ukraine to finish the three-week conflict.

“On the one hand, we commend Ukraine for being at the table despite being under bombardment every minute of the day,” Blinken stated.

“At the same time, I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war that it is perpetrating to a conclusion through diplomacy.”

