“No Meaningful Efforts By Russia To End Ukraine War”: US
Washington:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that Russia was not making critical efforts in negotiations with Ukraine to finish the three-week conflict.
“On the one hand, we commend Ukraine for being at the table despite being under bombardment every minute of the day,” Blinken stated.
“At the same time, I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war that it is perpetrating to a conclusion through diplomacy.”
