No money for thieves

For the governments of Hungary and Poland, it was a slap within the face. On February 16, the European Court of Justice rejected the complaints of the 2 international locations towards the brand new “conditionality mechanism”. This ensures that EU subsidies don’t move to members of the bloc through which the ideas of the rule of regulation are violated. The new regulation was adopted on the finish of 2020 to guard the EU finances.

The right-wing governments of Poland and Hungary instantly complained to the EU’s highest courtroom. Supreme judges in Luxembourg have identified that the rule of regulation is an integral a part of EU membership {that a} member can not surrender. In addition, the brand new regulation is neither disproportionate nor exceeds the powers of the bloc.

From right here on out, the ball is within the Commission’s courtroom. President Ursula von der Leyen can now suggest a discount in EU funds, however the European Council nonetheless has to determine with a “double majority” – i.e. a majority of the 27 EU members that additionally make up a majority of the EU inhabitants – which is able to take a number of extra months. But the courtroom ruling is a vital step in direction of implementing fundamental European values ​​if they’re massively restricted in some international locations.

In addition, such punitive measures are a prerequisite for the admission of future members to the EU. After all, how else are you able to demand reforms to make sure the independence of the judiciary or measures towards corruption from the candidates within the Western Balkans if these necessities usually are not even adopted by older members of the bloc?

The verdict of the European Supreme Court can be consistent with earlier choices. Two penalties have been beforehand imposed on Poland and the right-wing authorities led by the PiS social gathering has needed to pay €1 million a day since final autumn so long as the nation’s disciplinary tribunal, the place judges arbitrarily switch or punish, persists. The second high-quality – €500,000 per day – issues the non-closure of a polluting brown coal mine in Silesia.

Poland’s authorities has to this point refused to adjust to these calls for or to pay the fines. These funds can now be deducted from the EU subsidies, that are appreciable. Poland receives €36 billion a 12 months, Hungary greater than €7 billion.

Hungary and Poland naturally reacted with outrage on the ECJ ruling. Poland criticized the decision as an try and rob EU members of their freedom, Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro mentioned. His Hungarian counterpart, Judit Varga, has mentioned the choice was “a political verdict” and “abuse of power”. The Hungarian governing social gathering Fidesz spoke of a “political revenge campaign against Hungary”.

The verdict is one other try and put stress on Hungary over its regulation limiting details about homosexuality and transsexuality. On the opposite hand, there was jubilation and malice among the many opposition in each international locations. The ECJ has determined that it “does not give money to thieves,” mentioned Peter Marki-Zay, the joint high candidate of the Hungarian opposition, for subsequent April’s parliamentary elections.

The Polish liberal each day Gazeta Wyborcza, which is affiliated with the Citizens’ Platform (PO), welcomed the ruling from Luxembourg: “Our country promised to be a state governed by the rule of law when it became a member of the EU. So far, the EU has not seen an example of a member state violating these rules so blatantly as Hungary and Poland are doing now. Without the rule of law, the EU cannot function and cannot control spending.”

The new mechanism is linked with the EU finances, however it’s, in fact, not a panacea towards the dismantling of democracy and restrictions on press freedom. Because it will probably solely be used the place there’s a connection to EU funds. Poland, for instance, has an excellent monitor file in the case of dealing with subsidies, and the restructuring of the judiciary by the national-populists has not had any impact (no less than to this point). For this purpose, and due to Poland’s necessary function within the Ukraine disaster, the EU is more likely to goal Hungary’s authorities first.

Another process is already underway towards them for the misuse of EU subsidies. Of course, Brussels will first look ahead to the result of the parliamentary elections in Hungary in early April. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, has already taken an anti-European course within the election marketing campaign when he accused the EU of changing into increasingly like a dictatorship. If this improvement isn’t stopped, Orban mentioned, then Hungary’s exit from the EU can not be dominated out.

Orban, who has shut relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is undermining the EU’s unity in standing towards a attainable invasion of Ukraine. With his current go to to Moscow, Orban gave the Kremlin an excellent alternative for brand spanking new broadsides towards the “West” and NATO, to which Hungary belongs. Orban asserted that his nation wouldn’t settle for any “foreign troops” from NATO and that it didn’t really feel threatened by Russia.

At least on this situation, there isn’t a consensus between Hungary and Poland.

Of course, the European Commission should be certain that measures in reference to violations of basic European values ​​usually are not solely geared toward Poland and Hungary. Between Western and Eastern Europe the wedge might be pushed even deeper. And of this comes at a time when Europe has to face collectively towards Russia, which is changing into more and more aggressive in direction of its neighbors.