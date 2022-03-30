No more ‘danger pay’? This is how salaries and benefits in the public sector could change | Fin24

The Department of Public Services and Administration started the general public sector personnel spending evaluation in February.

It will take a look at the remuneration traits and the hole between totally different authorities establishments and state-owned corporations.

It may even take a look at advantages and allowances to eradicate wastage and abuse and hopefully channel that cash to frontline staff.

The public sector’s personnel expenditure evaluation – which can culminate in a brand new remuneration coverage for public servants – is at present on authorities’s agenda. The evaluation, which began in February, will hopefully be finalised in March subsequent 12 months.

By the top of it, the federal government ought to perceive higher to what extent the cash it spends on employees in several areas of the general public sector advantages the nation in terms of delivering public providers.

But it will not simply be about public providers. Remuneration traits in the complete public sector, together with state-owned entities (SOEs), Chapter Nine establishments and authorities companies will all be beneath scrutiny. The authorities may even take a look at the Occupational Specific Dispensation (OSD), the perks that the state launched in 2007 to maintain and appeal to sure expertise that have been leaving the general public sector.

“Why are we doing this? We want to manage the public sector wage bill better,” stated Cornel Uys, chief director of remuneration, employment circumstances and HR techniques within the Department of Public Service and Administration.

He added that authorities additionally desires to eradicate disparities within the public sector.

“We all know that there are huge differences in salaries and conditions of service between the public service, local government and specifically public entities. We know that it’s an issue we need to control over time,” stated Uys.

READ | Public servants’ salaries won’t be affected by review, says department

Executives at Eskom, SABC and Eskom earn multiples of what ministers and a few deputy directors-general earn, as their salaries are sometimes benchmarked towards friends within the non-public sector.

Unions just like the Public Servants’ Association of SA (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) aren’t glad that public service staff like nurses, police and lecturers are getting multiples much less.

On the opposite hand, managers in public providers are additionally not glad that a number of the professionals reporting to them earn extra due to the OSD advantages. Uys stated this has resulted in professionals not desirous to take up managerial posts and managers eyeing jobs within the discipline to earn higher salaries.

The authorities has been within the strategy of reviewing the remuneration dispensation of public servants for some time. In 2007 it applied the OSDs and determined to make the annual cost-of-living changes to public servants’ salaries.

In 2006 and 2011, the Department of Public Service and Administration did personnel expenditure critiques. And in 2018, there was a Presidential Remuneration Review Commission, which accomplished and handed over its report back to Parliament in 2020.

Uys stated, amongst different issues, that report stated there was a necessity for evaluation of headcount and composition of public service personnel and tackle extreme ranges of employment in non-core posts. It additionally singled out lecturers’ salaries as one space that the federal government wants to have a look at urgently.

Pay must be linked to efficiency

But regardless of all these revisions, there are extra sad staff, and authorities is struggling to comprise the ballooning public sector wage invoice.

READ | ‘Asinamali, we are all poorer’: Public Service Summit begins amid growing distrust

Uys stated the general public sector wants a pay-progression system that’s linked to efficiency. Previous remuneration coverage critiques have additionally raised the problem of building measurable key efficiency areas for public servants, similar to it is carried out within the non-public sector.

On the OSD advantages, Uys stated the federal government may even evaluation these, however has no intentions of abolishing them. The authorities may even take a look at allowances and depart advantages.

The 2006 personnel expenditure evaluation strongly really useful that the federal government simplify and evaluation allowances. Currently, the myriad of allowances within the public sector, starting from “circumstantial allowances”, “danger allowances”, journey allowances and extra. Some compensate some authorities staff for the less-than-desirable circumstances beneath which they work.

Uys stated some have claimed that there are greater than 500 allowances that public servants can declare on the PERSAL system. The public providers and administration division disputes this, however Uys stated he would not suppose anybody is aware of precisely what number of allowances there are within the public sector. However, his division narrowed it all the way down to 275.

The drawback with these allowances is that they’re being abused, and a few aren’t wanted anymore.

“In the 2012 … we found that a number of people across the public service are getting the danger allowance that should, strictly speaking, not be paid. At that stage, the cost associated with this was approximately R12 million per annum. It’s probably higher now,” stated Uys.

On depart, Uys stated any modifications the division desires to make will probably be mentioned with labour.

Get the largest enterprise tales emailed to you each weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.