No more slogans as Kevin Walters returns to his roots at Red Hill

For a great whereas, Kevin Walters appeared to assume that his greatest likelihood to succeed as a coach was to try to be anyone else solely. Instead of championing his eccentricities, he tried to weaponise the quirks of others.

Anyone who noticed his curious behaviour as Maroons coach, the place he borrowed closely from the playbook of the ‘Coach Whisperer’ Bradley Stubbs, might bear witness to the actual fact he someway misplaced monitor of true north. The clear slogans and inconsequential thoughts video games felt as ungainly as a borrowed go well with on the congenial Queenslander.

Kevin Walters and the Broncos begin their season in opposition to the Rabbitohs on Friday evening. Credit:Getty Images

Stubbs and Walters are nonetheless buddies. The former, a guru-for-hire who was final seen suggesting his very phrases might carry folks again from the brink of loss of life, was an onlooker at Red Hill final month because the Broncos educated by way of the sweltering summer season.

He has no official function on the membership, which now employs the companies of Ash Barty’s thoughts coach Ben Crowe to assist unpick the psychological knots inside its soccer division. In any case, with a one-year contract extension already signed and browsing the upbeat vibes that solely a brand new season and clear slate can generate, Walters has discovered his voice in the end.