No more tenders: Govt entities react to Treasury’s request as it ‘seeks clarity’ | Fin24

Government entities are involved about Treasury’s request that new tenders needs to be stalled from mid-February.

Treasury is in search of clarification on a Constitutional Court ruling in opposition to the obvious exclusion of white South Africans and their companies.

However, for some, resembling Eskom, it has been enterprise as regular.

Government departments, state-owned entities (SOEs) and enterprise formations have expressed concern over National Treasury’s round advising that the issuing of latest tenders from mid-February needs to be stalled, saying service supply and infrastructure upkeep might be badly impacted in the event that they toe the road.

While some have stalled procurement consistent with the round, others – together with state-owned energy utility Eskom – have continued with enterprise as regular.

The round, which was signed by director-general Dondo Mogajane, was dated 25 February and suggested organs of state that tenders issued earlier than 16 February needs to be finalised, whereas tenders marketed on or after 16 February needs to be “held in abeyance” and no new tenders needs to be marketed.

This was pending clarification from the Constitutional Court relating to its judgment on procurement laws.

Mogajane subsequently stated the round was recommendation somewhat than a directive.

Treasury’s bid to hunt readability adopted a ruling by the apex courtroom dismissing an attraction by the workplace of the finance minister in 2017 in opposition to a case by Afribusiness NPC, which sought to problem the framework, saying it excluded white South Africans and their companies.

Last week Mogajane instructed a Deloitte panel dialogue that Treasury was in search of pressing readability from the courtroom on the matter. Treasury instructed Fin24 that it was in talks with authorities departments and parastatals on the round.

“National Treasury is communicating directly with organs of state on the continuation of procurement until clarity from the Constitutional Court on whether or not the order on the invalidity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations is suspended for 12 months, until 15 February 2023,” Treasury stated.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha stated the state-owned energy firm was involved with National Treasury, including that Eskom’s understanding was that National Treasury was issuing recommendation, somewhat than an instruction.

It was not putting procurement on maintain, it stated.

“Eskom has resolved not to stay current tenders, or to cease issuing new tenders pending clarification by the Constitutional Court. This will ensure Eskom is able to fulfil its Constitutional and statutory mandates,” stated Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha stated Eskom would proceed issuing tenders and contracts by way of the present regulatory process till any new laws take impact. He stated Eskom would proceed to work with National Treasury to adjust to all Supply Chain Management pointers.

But Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Andiswa Makanda stated the corporate had been affected, which may have a knock-on impact on rail service. “In as far as new projects are concerned, Prasa will be impacted, in particular, the rehabilitating of infrastructure. We are working on a plan to mitigate delays,” Makanda stated.

Department of Water and Sanitation CFO Frans Moatshe stated the National Treasury round had resulted within the processes of approval, appointments and extensions that had been in course of being held in abeyance.

In explicit, Moatshe stated, some building work and laboratory testing can be affected if procurement had been suspended.

“This suspension impact would be dire on the department to achieve its results, such as the Resource Quality Information Services laboratory, where it would not be able to finalise and construction unit work, laboratory testing such as methods accreditation, maintenance and repairs of laboratory instruments and monitoring equipment, procurement of laboratory instruments, lease of vehicles for data collection, and implementation of national monitoring programmes,” stated Moatshe.

Moatshe stated the round additionally brought on infrastructure that was in progress to come back to a standstill. He stated the worth of the tenders affected got here to estimated at R724 million for the principle account and R1.5 billion for the Trading Account together with Construction Unit.

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson Thami Mchunu instructed Fin24 that the division was adhering to the round “as other departments are”.

“We are working in line with the circular that was issued by National Treasury. There is nothing more that we would like to add. It is a matter best left to the National Treasury,” Mchunu stated.

Mchunu wouldn’t disclose the variety of tenders, if any, held again by the round within the division, or their industrial worth. Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant additionally referred Fin24’s queries to the National Treasury.

Other authorities departments and entities such because the Transnet and the Department of Water and Sanitation had been additionally approached by Fin24 for remark however didn’t reply.

Business foyer Business Leadership South Africa instructed Fin24 it was additionally awaiting the National Treasury’s ultimate determination on the suspension and abeyance of present tenders.

“We note Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says in his circular issued last Friday to organs of state not to issue any new tenders pending a Constitutional Court clarification on its judgment on procurement regulations, was not an instruction issued in terms of any legislation, but advice,” BLSA stated.

BLSA instructed Fin24 that any disruptions to authorities procurement processes can be extraordinarily detrimental to the broader financial system and a swift decision to those points was urgently wanted.

Netwerk24 reported over the weekend that Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had claimed tenders price a whole bunch of tens of millions of rands had been on maintain as a result of Treasury’s round.

