No Need To Learn Hindi To Prove We’re Indians: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

BJP state chief Ok Annamalai stated would neither settle for nor permit thrusting Hindi on Tamil Nadu

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders stated that there isn’t a compulsion to study Hindi to show one is an Indian and stated the traditional Tamil language may qualify to turn into the nationwide hyperlink language.

Tweaking the Tamil pleasure within the Dravidian heartland the place the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK are on the identical web page in opposing Hindi or Sanskrit, an act considered by these events as imposing the language on the Tamils, the BJP state chief Ok Annamalai stated his occasion would neither settle for nor permit thrusting Hindi on the folks of Tamil Nadu.

“There’s no compelling situation to learn a language and prove that one is an Indian. One can learn Hindi or any language when it concerns employment or livelihood issues,” Mr Annamalai stated and claimed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated everybody to study of their regional languages.

“There is no need to hate any language but replacing Tamil with Hindi or any language is unacceptable,” claimed former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, he stated the Prime Minister himself had acknowledged (in February 2018) that Tamil is the oldest language and is older than Sanskrit and is gorgeous. “In fact, the Prime Minister advised the non-Tamil students to learn Tamil,” Mr Radhakrishnan stated.

Tamil, which is an administrative language in few international locations, may qualify to turn into a hyperlink language of India, and steps must be taken on this route, the previous Union Minister stated. English, he stated, is a common selection for training and employment.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Annamalai claimed that Hindi is non-compulsory within the Centre’s National Education Policy. “One can study in any regional language. Our greatest pride will be when Tamil is made the link language in the country,” the BJP president stated. “I don’t know Hindi. I don’t know how many of us here know that language. We can learn Hindi for education, employment or other purposes, but it can’t be imposed,” the previous IPS officer stated.

“We want India to become the vishwaguru and Tamil Nadu to be the guru for the country,” Mr Annamalai informed reporters. He blamed the Congress regime for taking part in the language politics for over 4 a long time. He stated the Prime Minister accredited the NEP after the Cabinet examined the ultimate report making Hindi as non-compulsory language.

He welcomed in style movie composer A R Rahman’s comment that Tamil must be the hyperlink language and urged Chief Minister M Ok Stalin to jot down to his counterparts in all States asking them to encourage educating Tamil in no less than 10 colleges in every State; and in addition conform to bear the bills for the initiative.

“Tamil is our mother tongue and we cannot compromise on language issue. However, there is no restriction in learning any language,” says Karu Nagarajan, BJP state basic secretary. Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Hindi could possibly be an alternative choice to English and that Hindi could possibly be the official language within the nation.