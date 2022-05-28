“No Need To Raise Hijab Issue, Follow Court’s Order”: Basavaraj Bommai

Hijab concern in Karnataka erupted in February this yr within the Udupi district. (File)

Bengaluru:

After the hijab concern resurfaced in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday referred to as for abiding by the High Court order within the matter.

“There is no need of raising an issue. Court has already given its judgement. Everyone is following it, 99.99 per cent have followed. Whatever decision they take, it has to be followed. Students should leave all this Hijab issue and concentrate on their education,” stated Mr Bommai.

Muslim college students of University College in Mangaluru on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner’s workplace to submit a memorandum to permit the carrying of hijab in school rooms.

This got here after the diploma school, on May 16, issued a ban on hijab or a headband contained in the campus. Students of Mangalore University College on Thursday staged a protest on the campus in opposition to carrying Hijab in school rooms.

The college students condemned the faculty for failing to implement the Karnataka High Court’s order on Hijab inside academic establishments.

The hijab row in Karnataka erupted in January-February this yr when some college students of Government Girls PU school within the Udupi district of the state alleged that that they had been barred from attending courses. During the protests, some college students claimed they had been denied entry into the faculty for carrying hijab.

Stating that carrying the hijab just isn’t a necessary non secular follow in Islam and freedom of faith beneath Article 25 of the Constitution is topic to affordable restrictions, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court on March 16 dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim women learning in pre-university faculties in Udupi in search of the suitable to put on hijabs in school rooms.

The Court additionally upheld an order issued on February 5 by the state, which advised that carrying hijabs will be restricted in authorities faculties the place uniforms are prescribed — and dominated that “prescription of a school uniform” is a “reasonable restriction” that’s “Constitutionally permissible”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)