No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies

NEW YORK — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and 4 relievers mixed on the primary no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming as much as throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday evening.

Megill was pulled after 5 innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finishing the second no-hitter in Mets historical past.

With the group of 32,416 standing and chanting “Let’s go, Mets,” Díaz completed it off in fashion, putting out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto within the ninth — all of them swinging.

“Team game,” Megill mentioned.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s crazy,” he mentioned. “First one I’ve been part of.”

Mets pitchers mixed to fan 12 and stroll six.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ solely earlier no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and wanted 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets started play as an enlargement crew in 1962 and this was their 9,499th regular-season recreation.

Mets middle fielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the best defensive play, making a diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to finish the third.

“It looked close,” Megill mentioned.

The Mets poured on to the sector and mobbed Díaz after the ultimate out as a graphic picturing the 5 pitchers with the phrases “BLACK OUT” confirmed on the scoreboard.

“It’s fun to watch,” Mets first-year supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned.

It was the seventeenth mixed no-hitter in historical past and the primary for the reason that Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader teamed as much as no-hit Cleveland final Sept. 11.

A 12 months in the past, there have been a file 9 no-hitters within the majors.

Last weekend, six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers mixed to hold a no-hit bid into the tenth inning of a scoreless recreation in opposition to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox broke up the no-hitter and scored twice within the high of the tenth however the Rays got here again to win 3-2. By official MLB guidelines, it didn’t rely as a no-hitter as a result of Rays pitchers did not finish the sport permitting no hits.

This was the primary no-hitter in opposition to the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

Megill (4-0) struck out 5 and walked three in his twenty third main league begin. Smith received 4 outs, Rodriguez received three and Lugo recorded the final two outs within the eighth earlier than Díaz took over.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single within the fifth off Aaron Nola (1-3). Pete Alonso homered with two outs within the sixth.

PRODUCTIVE MEETING

Showalter mentioned he and Mets gamers had a great give-and-take throughout their assembly Friday with MLB government vice chairman of baseball operations Morgan Sword and former large league pitcher Dan Otero.

The assembly was scheduled for final week however was delayed when Showalter underwent a medical process April 20. The two sides convened two days after the Mets — whose gamers entered Friday having been hit by pitches 19 instances, probably the most within the majors — and St. Louis Cardinals engaged in a benches-clearing skirmish after New York’s Yoan Lopez threw up and in on Nolan Arenado a half-inning after J.D. Davis was hit within the ankle by a Genesis Cabrera providing.

“We had our pitchers in there and some position players — we got all aspects of it,” Showalter mentioned. “Morgan presented some things that (players) may not have known about and (players) presented some things. That’s how you make good decisions: You listen to the people that are actually throwing the baseball and hitting the baseball and you listen to the people who are doing all the work to improve our game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Davis (left ankle) was accessible off the bench. “So far so good,” Showalter mentioned. “There wasn’t a need for some more imaging. It’s improved.”

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA) is trying to win his second straight begin after incomes the victory in opposition to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is predicted to be activated from the injured listing. He was shelved with proper shoulder bursitis on Apr. 12, at some point after tossing two good innings in opposition to the Phillies in his season debut.