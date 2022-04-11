‘No-one can replace Lance’: Buddy to miss three weeks with broken finger
Lance Franklin is about for surgical procedure on his damaged finger however the Sydney Swans have prevented a worst-case final result, with the veteran ahead solely anticipated to overlook as much as three weeks.
Franklin was on account of meet a specialist on Monday afternoon, with coach John Longmire revealing he was more likely to have a minor operation on the finger he injured throughout Saturday’s 11-point win over North Melbourne.
The expectation is it’ll sideline the 35-year-old for 2 or three video games, that means he may return for Sydney’s spherical seven conflict at house to Brisbane or the next week in opposition to Gold Coast.
There is probably even a silver lining in that analysis for Franklin, who has performed each recreation to this point this 12 months however was more likely to be rested sooner or later because of the Swans’ meticulous administration of his bodily masses.
“First and foremost is [to] allow the wound to heal post the operation and then once that’s healed, he’ll be able to have a good training block, get his speed stuff in,” Longmire mentioned. “He can still run, so he can get some good strength work in, some good speed work in, and hopefully be really sharp when he returns.”
Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey, who each carried out strongly for the Swans’ VFL crew, are in rivalry to return in for Franklin for Friday night time’s assembly with a resurgent West Coast at Optus Stadium.
“We feel like we’ve got some options there if we need to – obviously no-one [can] replace Lance, we don’t expect that, but to come in and play that key forward role is still an important role for us,” Longmire mentioned.
Paddy McCartin, who had a minor head knock in opposition to the Kangaroos, has additionally been cleared of any harm or concussion, however small ahead Tom Papley has been dominated out for yet one more week – leaving Sydney with out two of their finest goalkickers for his or her first journey west this 12 months.
Papley tore his hamstring in pre-season and was initially anticipated to overlook the primary few weeks of Sydney’s AFL marketing campaign however may nonetheless be no less than one other fortnight away from getting back from what Longmire described as a “significant” harm.