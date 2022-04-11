‘No-one can replace Lance’: Buddy to miss three weeks with broken finger

Lance Franklin is about for surgical procedure on his damaged finger however the Sydney Swans have prevented a worst-case final result, with the veteran ahead solely anticipated to overlook as much as three weeks.

Franklin was on account of meet a specialist on Monday afternoon, with coach John Longmire revealing he was more likely to have a minor operation on the finger he injured throughout Saturday’s 11-point win over North Melbourne.

Lance Franklin’s damaged finger has compelled him to the sidelines – alongside injured Swans teammate Tom Papley. Credit:Getty

The expectation is it’ll sideline the 35-year-old for 2 or three video games, that means he may return for Sydney’s spherical seven conflict at house to Brisbane or the next week in opposition to Gold Coast.

There is probably even a silver lining in that analysis for Franklin, who has performed each recreation to this point this 12 months however was more likely to be rested sooner or later because of the Swans’ meticulous administration of his bodily masses.