‘No one else involved’ in Qld dam deaths

The deaths of a person and an unknown girl discovered floating chained collectively in a dam in Queensland’s South Burnett area 5 days in the past weren’t believed to be suspicious, police say.

The our bodies of a person, recognized as Darryl Smith, and a girl in her early 40s have been discovered by a member of the general public on the Gordonbrook Dam, about 250km northwest of Brisbane, on Saturday afternoon.

They had been within the dam for days as Mr Smith’s white 2004 Holden Commodore station wagon with Queensland registration 306BS3 had been parked within the close by picnic space since March 13.

Detectives had been protecting an open thoughts concerning the pair’s deaths forward of an post-mortem, however after an examination they do not imagine their deaths have been suspicious.

“Post mortem results and extensive investigations indicate no other persons were involved in the deaths,” police stated in a press release on Wednesday

“Investigations are continuing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.”

The girl’s id is but to be revealed and police have not revealed whether or not the pair have been a pair.

It can also be unclear the place the 2 had been staying on the time of their deaths, however Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker on Tuesday stated a blow-up mattress discovered close to the automotive indicated they’d been tenting on the dam.

Police have launched the final recognized picture of Mr Smith alive, taken on the Wondai Post Office on March 10, and known as for anybody who noticed him round or after that date to contact them.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636