‘No one has spoken to Hirdy’: Bombers to decide Rutten’s future on Sunday

"My focus has been on my players and preparing for this week's game," Rutten mentioned. "As I've said before, I'm the coach of this footy club and I've made a commitment to serve the members and players, and I'm going to continue to do that the best I can until someone tells me otherwise." Barham refused to say if Rutten could be fired on Sunday, and mentioned he might nonetheless coach the facet in 2023 if that was the choice made on the assembly.

“We have obviously got a plan B, we will meet as a board on Sunday and put that plan into action,” Barham mentioned. When it was put to him that supporters wished to know what was occurring now, he responded: “They will know on Sunday.” New Essendon president David Barham on Friday. Credit:Getty Images Asked if Rutten was teaching his final recreation for the membership on Saturday night time, Barham mentioned: “That is to be decided on Sunday. “I don’t want to talk about that really because ‘Hurls’ [Michael Hurley] is playing his last game. That is a big deal. I want Ben to be able to coach the last game [of the season] and we would really like to win.”

Loading When requested if the board is aware of what sort of coach the membership wants, Barham paused after which deflected his reply to Sunday’s assembly. “Yeah, that’s part of what’s going to be worked out on Sunday.” Rutten thanked everybody, together with his gamers and coaches, who had supported him and his household by means of the week. “Fundamentally I’ve made a commitment to my football club, the members, supporters and my players to coach them as well and as hard as I can, and I’m not going to let them down now,” Rutten mentioned. “Now is the time when they need strong leadership, strong direction and I’m going to provide that.”

Rutten mentioned he hadn’t had any contact with Alastair Clarkson this week, and he had acquired an apology from Barham for not telling him on Monday they might be chasing the previous Hawthorn boss. “I’ve spoken to Dave and he said there were some things if he had his time again, he would do them differently,” Rutten mentioned. Coach Ben Rutten at Essendon coaching on Friday. Credit:Getty Images “By him acknowledging it, I think that helps. I don’t think he was entirely pleased with how things have transpired this week, but things have moved quickly.” Rutten mentioned he didn’t know what to anticipate on Sunday and would solely give attention to Saturday night time’s recreation.