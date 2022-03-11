No one is fooled by shameless PR stunts

Dodging victims exposes PM Raging will not be solely what the Morrison authorities does, it’s additionally Scott Morrison’s personal model of response (“PM’s fatal flaw floats to surface”, March 11). Whether on the ground of the Parliament or responding to a journalist, Morrison is all bullying, blustering and hectoring. It’s unattractive, unacceptable and boorish. Attack may be completed skilfully and quietly: Paul Keating destroyed cant, hypocrisy and stupidity with mocking humour. His weapon was the surgical scalpel, Morrison’s is the blunt axe. Morrison’s hiding from flood victims appears to recommend he’s very conscious of his lack of ability to be a pleasant, empathetic bloke. Trevor Somerville, Illawong Mr Morrison, three years in the past, you believed God despatched you a miracle. Unfortunately, you took that miracle as a right and wasted your alternative to be a powerful, sensible, proactive chief. Following your perception system’s reasoning additional, it now seems that God’s wrath is raining down upon you in consequence. This 12 months, presuming God remains to be doing miracles, one other one will probably be lots tougher to come back by.

Pam Timms, Suffolk Park It is evident from Waleed Aly’s article that Scott Morrison’s deadly flaw is that he’s a reactive prime minister who’s incapable of planning and so, whereas staggering from one catastrophe to a different, learns nothing from the expertise. Whether or not it’s constructing quarantine services or dealing with local weather change, there was a scarcity of great planning, so when the inevitable disasters happen, Morrison can solely blame another person or apologise. Peter Nash, Fairlight What has been clearly proven by the NSW and federal governments’ response to the floods is the message behind the Coalition’s mantra of small authorities: Fend for your self. Nicholas Triggs, Katoomba

Seven to 1 shot To your correspondent’s barely selective defence of the cattle trade (Letters, March 11) I’d add that it takes about seven models of plant protein to provide one unit of animal protein. Rod Hughes, Epping Much has been written about the place to put meat and plant-based merchandise on grocery store cabinets. It’s apparent: on both facet of the Soylent Green. John Bailey, Canterbury Do make this a race Pleasing to know the federal authorities will buy a further 130,000 vaccines for Japanese encephalitis (″⁣Billions spent to fight flu, COVID and encephalitis″⁣, March 11). Surely, this time we’re on the head of the queue.

Simon Staines, Mudgee

Tracking again An built-in tramway system for Sydney (“Two become one? Integration on the line”, March 11)? Who would have thought? Well, the NSW authorities did, within the late nineteenth century, growing a system with virtually 300km of monitor, and standardised rolling inventory, a far cry from what we now have now. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills Jungle manoeuvres Thanks to the deluge, the grass at my place is so excessive that this morning I obtained misplaced whereas looking for my Herald (Letters, March 11). George Manojlovic, Mangerton EVs may drive renewal in manufacturing sector

Your correspondent’s (Letters, March 11) elevating the prospects of an electrical automobile trade in Australia is wishful considering beneath this authorities. That would imply the federal government doing one thing pre-emptive, a phrase that’s unknown within the conservative lexicon. The Coalition has completed nothing in any respect, of any word, because it has been in workplace, so why wouldn’t it begin now? It’s a disgrace as a result of the prospects today for manufacturing are a lot better than they had been at first was despatched elsewhere. Cars today are made robotically largely, and a robotic set up in Australia, as soon as up and working, would price mainly the identical right here, as in say, China. Labour prices would, in fact, be increased. However, with the scale of the buildings required, the roof carrying capability for solar-produced vitality could cowl the price of the ability for the manufacturing facility (at no cost). Australia is crying out for brand new trade. Stewart Copper, Maroubra Your correspondents marvel why the federal authorities isn’t selling using EVs. Simple: it hasn’t labored out an electorally palatable method to tax them but. Adrian Connelly, Springwood I’ve obtained an excellent start-up enterprise concept for Mike Cannon-Brookes: construct an Australian electrical automobile. I’ll even waive my fee. Paul Mangioni, Darlinghurst Explain, envoy There appear to be rising calls to expel the Russian ambassador. In my view, as a substitute, the federal government ought to summon him each day to the workplace of the Prime Minister and ask him to elucidate the newest atrocity in Ukraine. Paul Hewson, Clontarf (Qld)

Peace Corp to the rescue One method to enhance the ADF (″⁣Better pay and conditions needed in $38b ADF recruitment drive: experts″⁣, March 11) could be to vary its title to the Peace Corp, as with former US president John F Kennedy’s organisation. What a waste of personnel and {hardware}, with 60,000 folks exercising their capacity to kill folks between combating American wars. These folks must be deployed to infrastructure initiatives and pure disasters and into our Pacific neighbours, as there’ll assuredly be loads of disasters coming their means. It could be very talked-about for the younger as a means of incomes and studying with out the worry of bullets. Steve Johnson, Elizabeth Beach Shameful neglect Sadly, one involves anticipate that within the midst of troubled instances, our information will probably be stuffed with opinions from politicians and their minions ducking and weaving, blaming and finger-pointing and promising the world to guarantee us that issues will probably be higher subsequent time. Then I learn the clear and hard-hitting account by Dr Cam Hollows (“I saw the flood destruction first-hand, where was our government?“, March 11) of his experiences assisting in flood-ravaged Coraki. That our fellow citizens are left to fend for themselves in the way described is shameful. That in the face of such shame, many of our politicians seem more interested in PR photoshoot stunts and blame-shifting is depressing. However, we can all take comfort and pride in our fellow citizens who simply roll up their sleeves and get on with fixing things. Thank you, Cam. Peter Robertson, Stanmore Thank you, Cam Hollows, for your wonderful and selfless aid. Yes, we all need to ask where government taxation is going if it can’t be used more broadly for natural disasters. Remember that individual and other withholding taxes comprise close to 46 per cent of total estimated Commonwealth revenue of $513.7 billion in 2019-2020 (Budget Review 2019-2020 Index). We all want to help, but the government cannot abrogate its responsibilities at such times of community need. Natalie Mabbitt, Randwick

Where do our taxes go? This idea that governments should only ever provide the bare minimum and any substantial help should be provided by volunteers and others in the community is nothing new. For years now the Smith Family has been running ads urging us to help children living in poverty. Is preventing poverty and other forms of hardship not what we pay our taxes for? The government’s supporters seem to be those who prefer to pay as little as they can get away with, which leaves them plenty in their pocket so they can help out in an emergency. But these things are happening more frequently. When does an occasional emergency become a regular occurrence? David Rush, Lawson History for sale Your correspondent (Letters, March 11) wrote, “We do not trample on human graves”. True, the pyramids are tough to trample on – so we solely loot them, and the our bodies turn out to be scientific curiosities. Human historical past comes a poor second when there’s international status at stake or a sneaky greenback to be made. David Gordon, Cranebrook Redback reminder

It appears it’s not solely funnel-web spiders which have been affected by weather-induced homelessness (“Prepare to call the swat team as mosquitoes, snakes and spiders multiply”, March 11). Never have I seen a redback spider in my home or anyplace round our busy exterior dwelling areas. However, I’ve prior to now couple of weeks seen one crawling about in my dishwasher, one other suspended over the out of doors setting desk, and worse, crawling throughout my shoulder when sitting out on the deck. I regrettably needed to kill them out of concern for my younger grandchildren. Given the unimaginable clean-up flood victims face, the redbacks remind us it’s time for a giant out of doors clean-up, and the relative simplicity of that activity must be one thing for which we should be very grateful. Robyn Dalziell, Kellyville Whitlam to the rescue Your correspondent (Letters, March 11) is spot-on: Gough Whitlam was a statesman, and stays a a lot misunderstood prime minister. I consider using the ADF is warranted in conditions like the newest floods. It is superb coaching for the ADF to have to reply inside a day to produce folks on the bottom and to supply pontoons, non permanent bridges, radio and satellite tv for pc communications, helicopters and transport. Scott Morrison has failed us once more. Bruce Welch, Marrickville Your correspondent clearly exhibits the distinction between Whitlam’s quick and efficient use of the ADF after Cyclone Tracy in 1974, and Scott Morrison’s delayed and chaotic response now. Contrast additionally, Whitlam’s perception that the function of presidency must be to scale back worry, not increase it, by introducing insurance policies that would scale back the worry of unemployment, the worry of being unable to afford well being care, and the worry of academic drawback, to say only a few. Morrison has created worry and heightened division inside Australia, economically, politically, environmentally, sexually and even religiously; and internationally along with his bumbling diplomacy and hostile conflict rhetoric. All completed for perceived political benefit, his solely aim showing to be re-election, at any price. Alan Marel, North Curl Curl Postscript