“No One Wants To Die”: Dragging Suitcases, Ukrainians Flee To Hungary

Two Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion stood within the chilly with their luggage on the Hungarian border on Thursday, ready for relations dwelling in Hungary to reach and take them to security.

Csaba Bodnar, 27, and his youthful brother Tamas, each from the big ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine, woke to the information of the invasion and set off instantly, fearing conscription into Ukraine’s army.

“No one wants to get conscripted, no one wants to die,” mentioned Tamas. “It’s clear that those who can, they flee.”

The pair have been amongst small teams of individuals leaving Ukraine on the Beregsurany crossing into Hungary, some coming from so far as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, greater than 800 km (497 miles) to the east, after Russia invaded.

People flee on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Putin licensed a army operation in Ukraine.

The brothers had deliberate to start out work in Hungary from subsequent week within the city of Komarom close to the Slovakian border, however the assault accelerated their plans.

Tamas had labored as a driver together with his brother within the Ukrainian city of Berehove/Beregszasz.

Some individuals might be seen coming into Hungary by automobile, however many got here on foot, dragging suitcases over the frontier by hand.

The new arrivals in Hungary gathered at a small kiosk just some hundred meters from the border, discussing plans and warming their fingers within the chilly.

A girl in her 40s carrying a winter jacket stood by the highway along with her 15-year-old son and only one massive bag. She mentioned she had introduced her son as she feared he might be conscripted into the military if authorities lowered the age restrict.

“I am afraid they will take my son,” she mentioned.

The lady, from Ukraine’s ethnic Hungarian minority, works as a pastor in a close-by village, which she didn’t need to determine. She declined to provide her title as she mentioned she had to return, not wanting to go away her parish behind. She mentioned relations dwelling in Hungary would come and acquire the boy.

‘I AM SCARED’

A pair, Dmitry and Ksenia, each 23, left Kyiv late on Wednesday night time by automobile. They crossed on foot into Hungary and plan to take a practice to Germany the place Dmitry’s sister lives.

Dmitry says he’s not fleeing conscription as he has coronary heart issues and so could be unsuitable for military service.

“I am very worried for my mother, she could not yet make it (out of Kyiv),” he provides.

Tens of 1000’s of Ukrainians, lots of them ethnic Hungarians, have labored in Hungary for years as wages are greater in Hungary. Among them is Eva, in her 40s, who works within the kiosk the place these leaving Ukraine gathered on Thursday.

She informed Reuters she had despatched her two boys to the Czech Republic and her companion to Slovakia, afraid that they might be conscripted into the military.

“I am scared, I fear for my family … for the men to be taken away into the army. I am a mother, how is it that I would have to send my child to die?” she mentioned.

