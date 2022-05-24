‘No one wants to hear us,’ firefighter says after colleagues suspended | Loop Jamaica

“No one wants to hear the voice of the dutty operational firefighters.”

This is what firefighter Sergeant Leo Bennett believes after six of his colleagues had been suspended on May 18 following what he described as a “public education campaign”, which noticed them gathering with placards on the Ministry of Labour at National Heroes Circle in Kingston on May 17.

Their cry then, “We need help”, as they appealed to the authorities to contemplate implementing a three-shift 24-hour work association and provisions for well being care.

On the day in query, a bunch gathered to air their “burning concerns”. The “public education campaign” was led by Sergeant Bennett, who had earlier been suspended following a one-man protest.

After that gathering, six of his colleagues joined him on suspension, reportedly because of a breach of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Regulation.

Defending their proper to collect as residents, Bennett insisted that nobody desires to take heed to firefighters.