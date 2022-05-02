‘No pizzazz’: Essendon’s ‘disastrous’ season
Essendon’s season began with a catastrophe in opposition to Geelong. And it’s been just about disastrous ever since.
This week on the Real Footy podcast, Michael Gleeson, Jake Niall and Caroline Wilson talk about the problems on the Bombers. They put in a gallant efficiency on Anzac Day, and made statements at choice, however upset in opposition to the Bulldogs.
What is happening at Essendon? Despite taking part in finals final 12 months, they talked down their listing and their possibilities earlier than the season even began. How a lot of their troubles are all the way down to listing administration? Some of their huge strikes haven’t labored out. They are youthful than final 12 months – why? And can it’s used as an excuse? Or do the Bombers simply lack elite gamers?
Also this week, St Kilda sparked debate about promoting dwelling video games with their shut loss to Port Adelaide in Cairns on Saturday evening. Would they’ve received if the sport was performed at Marvel Stadium? But even in Cairns that they had loads of alternatives – ought to they’ve received anyway? We additionally talk about the foundation of the difficulty in St Kilda’s case: dismal monetary efficiency and their transfer to Seaford, which has not solely value the Saints, but additionally the competitors.
Fremantle went all the way down to Geelong on Saturday afternoon and got here away with top-of-the-line wins of the season, regardless of being depleted. Justin Longmuir is doing nice issues with the Dockers. On the flipside, is it time to be involved about Geelong? They’re group however a few of their stars are dimming and so they have an issue in opposition to groups with tempo. But may a quirk of the fixture assist increase their season?
The Blues lastly received a 3rd quarter for the season, however how a lot inventory can you place in it, given it got here in opposition to North Melbourne? One factor is definite although: Carlton have loads of expertise and Patrick Cripps is in red-hot type. There’s a lot to be buoyant about.
Plus, Max Gawn’s good season and management, how West Coast broke their very own guidelines to commerce for Tim Kelly and whether or not they need to commerce Jeremy McGovern, Collingwood’s assertion at choice and way more.
