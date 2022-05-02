‘No pizzazz’: Essendon’s ‘disastrous’ season

Essendon’s season began with a catastrophe in opposition to Geelong. And it’s been just about disastrous ever since.

This week on the Real Footy podcast, Michael Gleeson, Jake Niall and Caroline Wilson talk about the problems on the Bombers. They put in a gallant efficiency on Anzac Day, and made statements at choice, however upset in opposition to the Bulldogs.

What is happening at Essendon? Despite taking part in finals final 12 months, they talked down their listing and their possibilities earlier than the season even began. How a lot of their troubles are all the way down to listing administration? Some of their huge strikes haven’t labored out. They are youthful than final 12 months – why? And can it’s used as an excuse? Or do the Bombers simply lack elite gamers?

Also this week, St Kilda sparked debate about promoting dwelling video games with their shut loss to Port Adelaide in Cairns on Saturday evening. Would they’ve received if the sport was performed at Marvel Stadium? But even in Cairns that they had loads of alternatives – ought to they’ve received anyway? We additionally talk about the foundation of the difficulty in St Kilda’s case: dismal monetary efficiency and their transfer to Seaford, which has not solely value the Saints, but additionally the competitors.