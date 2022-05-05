No place for Parag Agrawal? Elon Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes – CNBC

Elon Musk is predicted to function Twitter Inc’s non permanent chief government officer for just a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition.

Elon Musk is predicted to function Twitter Inc’s non permanent chief government officer for just a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media agency, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources. Musk can also be the CEO of Tesla Inc. Currently, Twitter CEO is Indian-origin Parag Agrawal. Notably, Agrawal stands to achieve $42 million if he’s sacked after Musk takes over Twitter. Agrawal took over from co-founder Jack Dorsey after he stop the corporate.

Elon Musk Turns to Billionaire Backers, Skeptics for Twitter Bid

(Bloomberg) Elon Musk’s $7.1 billion of latest financing commitments to assist him purchase Twitter Inc. for $44 billion come from the the very best rungs of worldwide finance — and a few acquainted faces from his different ventures.

The Tesla Inc. co-founder gained over the Saudi worth who initially balked at his provide and introduced aboard Larry Ellison, the eleventh richest particular person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He additionally bought a half-billion-dollar dedication from cryptocurrency change Binance.

Musk, 50, additionally bought tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} from Sequoia Capital, a giant backer of his Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and Vy Capital, which has beforehand invested in his Boring Co. and Neuralink.

There could be more cash to return. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, whose stake is value about $1 billion, is constant to have discussions about preserving his holdings within the firm, in keeping with a Thursday regulatory submitting.

Here are the big buyers throwing huge cash behind Musk’s Twitter bid.

Saudi Arabia Prince Alwaleed bin Talal: $1.9 Billion

Alwaleed has pledged to roll over his practically 35 million Twitter shares, in keeping with Thursday’s submitting, that are value about $1.9 billion at a worth of $54.20 per share.

With a $16.4 billion fortune, he’s the richest particular person in Saudi Arabia, in keeping with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of his wealth is derived from his 95% possession of Kingdom Holding Co.

He initially rejected Musk’s bid, saying the deal didn’t “come close to the intrinsic value” of the favored social-media platform. The transfer prompted a speedy retort from Musk, who requested what number of shares the investor held in Twitter and the Kingdom’s view on freedom of speech for journalists.

Larry Ellison: $1 Billion

Ellison has made a fortune from Tesla. His stake within the electrical carmaker is value greater than $14 billion. He was already one of many world’s richest individuals after founding Oracle Corp. He has a $95.6 billion fortune, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Sequoia Capital: $800 Million

Sequoia Capital has been a significant backer of Musk’s SpaceX and the hyperlinks between the billionaire and a few individuals on the agency return a very long time. Sequoia accomplice Roelof Botha was chief monetary officer at PayPal Holdings Inc. when Musk was its CEO 20 years in the past.

Vy Capital: $700 Million

Vy Capital is a Dubai-based tech funding agency. Its web site says it has “a focus on category-defining technology companies with the potential to meaningfully impact humanity.” It has beforehand invested in Musk’s ventures, together with Neuralink and Boring Co.

Binance: $500 Million

This is the second high-profile funding in a media firm for Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency change. The agency, based by billionaire Changpeng Zhao, has additionally invested in Forbes.

AH Capital Management: $400 Million

AH Capital is the funding advisor of A16Z and was co-founded by distinguished enterprise capitalist Marc Andreessen. Since Musk introduced his plan to purchase Twitter, Andreessen has inspired the transfer, participating with Musk on the social-media platform and even altering his biography to “shadow crew,” a jab at a Wall Street Journal article about these behind the scenes who inspired the takeover.

Qatar Holding: $375 Million

Qatar, fittingly for Musk, is the world’s richest nation per capita. It has a $450 billion sovereign-wealth fund that’s looking for to diversify the nation’s cash by plowing into Asia and the U.S. after investing in Europe. The Qatar Investment Authority is the world’s ninth-largest sovereign-wealth fund, in keeping with SWF Institute knowledge.

Aliya Capital Partners: $360 Million

Miami-based Aliya, led by CEO Ari Shrage, has investments in corporations it deems revolutionary and disruptive. Late final yr, it was a part of a $125 million Series B funding spherical for Kodiak Robotics, a self-driving truck startup.

Fidelity Management & Research: $316.14 Million

Musk can also be getting backing from some massive U.S. institutional buyers. Boston-based Fidelity Investments, led by Chief Executive Officer Abigail Johnson, ended 2021 with $4.5 trillion of discretionary property.

Brookfield: $250 Million

Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management oversees about $700 billion. CEO Bruce Flatt mentioned not too long ago in an interview with David Rubenstein that his key to success is to encourage workers to make small errors day by day, “just don’t make any really large mistakes.”

Strauss Capital: $150 Million

Strauss is a New York-based funding banking agency based by Tom Strauss, a former co-head of the mergers and acquisitions group at Barclays Plc’s U.S. investment-banking arm.

$100 Million or Less: BAMCO, DFJ Growth, Witkoff Capital, A.M. Management & Consulting, Honeycomb Asset Management, Key Wealth Advisers, Litani Ventures, Tresser Blvd 402

Musk secured investments from a number of different corporations, in denominations of as little as $5 million.

He’s nonetheless searching for extra buyers. He “will continue to have, discussions with certain existing holders of Common Stock (including Jack Dorsey) regarding the possibility of contributing such shares of Common Stock to Parent, at or immediately prior to the closing of the Merger, in order to retain an equity investment in Twitter following completion of the Merger,” in keeping with Thursday’s submitting.