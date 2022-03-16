‘No plans’ to register school, Riverside Grammar founder says

All Victorian main and secondary faculties should be registered with the Victorian Registrations and Qualifications Authority (VRQA) and are required to fulfill minimal requirements for governance, monetary administration, curriculum, educating follow and offering a protected atmosphere for youngsters. Dr Carnegie stated these minimal requirements had been “little more than a set of ambiguous benchmarks established as ammunition to close down schools like Riverside Grammar because we do not fit the cookie-cutter model the government prefers”. Registered faculties obtain authorities funding and should disclose their academic outcomes yearly. Dr Carnegie stated he was assured that “any child at Riverside is far safer with us than they are being duck-shoved from one service to another until they turn 18”.

“I fail to see. What is the bad thing we are doing?“ Dr Carnegie rebranded his former school last year after a previous iteration had its registration cancelled. He said on Wednesday that it was first deregistered about 2010, and then again in 2012. “I then looked at alternative models, took on board everything I’d been told by VRQA, and opened what is essentially a support centre for students who are having social and emotional difficulty and don’t want to disengage from school.” “It’s not that I don’t want to register [Riverside Grammar], it’s that I have been deregistered by the VRQA on two prior occasions. I have no confidence that going through the re-registration process for the third time would be beneficial for the young people who we work with,” he stated. Riverside Grammar says on its web site it isn’t underneath the authority of both the state or federal schooling departments. Students both stay enrolled at their college of origin whereas attending Riverside Grammar, or enrol in a distinct Department of Education establishment resembling Virtual School Victoria, “which will then become their school of origin for the purposes of statewide academic assessment and regulation”.