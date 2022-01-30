“No Plans To Send Combat Troops To Ukraine” If Russia Invades: NATO Chief

NATO says it has no plans to deploy troops to non-NATO member Ukraine (File)

London:

NATO has no plans to deploy fight troops to non-NATO member Ukraine within the occasion of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned on Sunday.

Asked on BBC Television whether or not he would rule out placing NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg mentioned: “We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine … we are focusing on providing support.”

“There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There’s no doubt about that.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)