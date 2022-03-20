No Ponga, no Klemmer, no worries for Knights as terrible Tigers flop
The Tigers produced one of many worst performances of the Michael Maguire period in a 26-4 loss to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
After an admirable season-opening defeat to Melbourne, Tigers followers will need to have had some hope a Newcastle aspect lacking Kalyn Ponga (knee) and David Klemmer (knee) would get forward of themselves after a shock win towards the Roosters, and financial institution two premiership factors earlier than the job was achieved.
Those followers have been, as an alternative, handled to a woeful efficiency. Maguire’s males couldn’t have been additional off the tempo. The 22-point margin was sort, to place it flippantly.
They have been ailing disciplined, error ridden, and in totality, nowhere close to first-grade normal.
The tone was set within the first 5 minutes, when Jake Clifford beat Daine Laurie within the race to his personal grubber and scored the primary attempt of the afternoon.
That warmed the bumper 23,214 crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium proper up. They have been on their ft when Newcastle’s different playmaker, Adam Clune, created the following attempt.
A pinpoint cross-field kick discovered Tyson Frizell, he caught the ball off his laces at full flight, and stored management to make it a 12-0 lead after simply 10 minutes.
How the Knights solely added a Clifford penalty purpose earlier than the break might be one in all soccer’s nice mysteries, because the Tigers imploded.