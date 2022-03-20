No Ponga, no Klemmer, no worries for Knights as terrible Tigers flop

The Tigers produced one of many worst performances of the Michael Maguire period in a 26-4 loss to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After an admirable season-opening defeat to Melbourne, Tigers followers will need to have had some hope a Newcastle aspect lacking Kalyn Ponga (knee) and David Klemmer (knee) would get forward of themselves after a shock win towards the Roosters, and financial institution two premiership factors earlier than the job was achieved.

Those followers have been, as an alternative, handled to a woeful efficiency. Maguire’s males couldn’t have been additional off the tempo. The 22-point margin was sort, to place it flippantly.

They have been ailing disciplined, error ridden, and in totality, nowhere close to first-grade normal.