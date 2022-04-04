No power, roads closed in eastern Victoria

Heavy rains and gale-force winds have left communities throughout japanese Victoria with out energy and a serious freeway closed due to flooding.

Roads, together with the Princes Highway between Orbost and Genoa and the Monaro Highway, have been closed resulting from flooding, bushes down or landslips.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a extreme climate warning for intense rainfall and damaging winds throughout East Gippsland on Sunday morning with residents bracing for horrible circumstances.

But a spokeswoman for the SES stated it acquired fewer calls than anticipated.

There had been 62 requires assist in East Gippsland previously 24 hours, she stated on Monday.

Half of these calls had been for bushes down, the remainder for fallen bushes or landslides.

A specialist group, with a ship, was positioned within the space in a single day, however was not wanted.

Numerous houses within the area are with out energy, with Mallacoota, Cann River and Marlo the worst affected.

Ausnet head of communications Karen Winsbury stated groups, together with helicopters, had been unable to get into the area in a single day because of heavy rain and street closures.

But floor crews and people within the sky had been capable of make their solution to most affected areas quickly after lunch on Monday.

She stated Ausnet will not know the extent of harm or anticipated time frames to return energy till they get in and may survey the realm.