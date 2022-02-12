No Proposal To Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: Railway Minister

At current, there isn’t a proposal to shut any Railway Recruitment Board, mentioned the minister. (File)

New Delhi:

Amid experiences relating to the closure of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday clarified that no proposal has been despatched by the ministry to shut any Railway Recruitment Board.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Mr Vaishnaw mentioned, “At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board.”

This comes after the Railway Minister was requested in regards to the causes behind shutting down the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board and whether or not the federal government has acquired any requests for the withdrawal of the transfer.

