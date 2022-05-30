No quick fix: EU foreign policy needs unanimity rule

Angelos Chryssogelos is a senior lecturer in politics London Metropolitan University and a analysis affiliate on the Martens Centre.

As a serious geopolitical disaster unfolds at its borders, the European Union has lastly hit the first hurdle in its united response to the battle in Ukraine, resulting in renewed debate about shifting away from the bloc’s infamous unanimity rule in overseas coverage.

But whereas a lot of European leaders have expressed help for treaty reform, with a particular focus on the unanimity rule, others have additionally pushed back.

The unanimity rule has lengthy been a well-recognized punching bag for individuals who wish to see the EU rework right into a “strategic” actor in worldwide affairs. But regardless of the obvious attraction of a extra versatile and decisive EU, such arguments not solely downplay the pitfalls of majority choices in overseas coverage, additionally they underestimate the worth of unanimity itself.

Contrary to widespread knowledge, abandoning unanimity would go away the EU worse off as a overseas coverage actor. It’s primarily paradoxical that proponents of a stronger EU in worldwide affairs would oppose a rule that ensures any EU choice is backed by the collective energy of 27 international locations.

Indeed, in an EU with out unanimity, choices may very well be reached extra shortly. But they may additionally carry a lot much less weight within the eyes of third powers, in the event that they noticed just some members backing them.

This hazard is ignored by proponents of much more radical concepts, equivalent to smaller groupings of nations shifting forward on their very own with deeper integration in overseas coverage. If this had been to happen, nonetheless, as an alternative of turning into extra strategic, the EU would merely find yourself extra fragmented, successfully with a number of smaller and weaker EUs per particular points, dealing with bigger geopolitical adversaries.

Moving away from unanimity might additionally flip an space the place consensus is prized into an area of disputes — very similar to economics and migration had been within the earlier decade. Some members’ bitter response to the imposition of refugee relocation quotas through certified majority some years in the past set a telling precedent on this regard.

It would even be self-defeating for the EU to undo the one rule that almost all unambiguously demonstrates all, even the smallest, member international locations can safe their core nationwide pursuits contained in the union. And if this notion was to be shaken, the place of pro-EU forces in a number of member international locations might develop into untenable after a number of unfortunate votes. Just think about reactions in Poland if it misplaced a vote on Russia, or in Greece over Turkey or in Ireland over Brexit . . .

Additionally, those that lament that the EU can’t get up for its values internationally due to unanimity overlook that these values had been formulated and agreed unanimously within the first place. The have to persuade everybody else within the EU forces members to articulate their nationwide positions in phrases that others can establish with, and this distinctive deliberative character of EU overseas coverage has allowed diverging nationwide pursuits and priorities to be amalgamated in a single inclusive overseas coverage id.

If choices had been as much as votes and bargains, EU overseas coverage might lose its ethical compass. The lack of unanimity would primarily invite into its personal inner functioning, the identical transactional logic that the bloc condemns in others inside the worldwide system.

Finally, it’s not even clear precisely what downside eradicating unanimity could be fixing. Although hyperbolic commentators typically communicate of EU overseas coverage “paralysis,” the truth is that vetoes by a handful of member international locations normally delay choices for a number of days or some weeks at most — till trade-offs are agreed upon.

As for many of the grand choices that observers and policymakers bear in mind once they consider a “strategic Europe,” — like an formidable safety coverage or a extra deliberate use of financial instruments for geopolitical targets — the true downside isn’t the veto by some cussed minority however fairly the dearth of political will amongst an energetic majority of nations.

It is telling that, regardless of EU treaties empowering members to pursue enhanced and deeper cooperation amongst “groups of the willing” for many years now, no such endeavor has ever significantly taken off the bottom.

If something, unanimity has served not as a hindrance towards the urge to rework the EU right into a geopolitical power, however as a handy excuse that covers up the truth that such an urge is definitely in very quick provide amongst European politicians and voters. And the true hazard is that with out unanimity, the hollowness of European geopolitical proclamations will develop into painfully apparent.