‘No quick fix’: How Natalie Ward will solve Sydney’s toll road dilemma

The lady tasked with reforming Sydney’s multibillion-dollar tolling community says the NSW authorities can’t rush into a fast political repair regardless of a looming state election and indicated all choices, together with distance-based fees, are on the desk.

The state authorities has come underneath intense scrutiny over Sydney’s patchwork of toll roads, and the long-term offers it brokered that assure the price of utilizing the brand new motorways steadily will increase for many years.

Ahead of subsequent yr’s state election marketing campaign anticipated to be dominated by cost-of-living pressures, the NSW authorities is engaged on a plan to reform your entire community, although Roads Minister Natalie Ward mentioned there was no quick, politically expedient reply to the issue.

NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward says the federal government can’t be afraid of drastically reforming the state’s tolling community. Credit:Louise Kennerley

“There are no quick fixes to this, we can’t keep kicking it into the long grass. We can’t be afraid of reform,” Ward instructed the Herald.