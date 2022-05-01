No rush on Russia G20 decision: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there isn’t a rush to take care of the difficulty of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the following G20 leaders’ summit.

Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to attend the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November.

Russia is a member whereas Mr Zelensky would attend as an invited observer.

G20 host chief and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has spoken with Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin, urging them to finish the conflict and providing to play a task in peace negotiations.

Indonesia has rejected the Ukrainian chief’s request for arms on constitutional and international coverage grounds, however as a substitute will ship humanitarian help.

Mr Morrison instructed reporters in Sydney on Sunday the difficulty of Mr Putin’s attendance “still has some distance to travel”.

He stated Australia would seek the advice of with different like-minded nations, however the important thing was to make sure the Indonesian summit was profitable.

“We don’t know what the situation (in Ukraine) will be in November of this year,” Mr Morrison stated.

He stated he had been working with the Indonesian president on making certain the summit held a complete dialogue on on-line security.

“We want to ensure that Indonesia has a successful G20,” he stated.

“We’ve been very clear – the United States have and Canada and others – we are very concerned about sitting across the table from someone who has been, pretty rightly, accused of war crimes.”