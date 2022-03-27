No Russia Regime Change Strategy: US After Biden’s Comment On Putin

Antony Blinken kicked off his Middle-East journey in the present day

The United States has no technique of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken advised reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

“I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Mr Blinken mentioned throughout a go to to Jerusalem.

“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter.”

