No Russian Grand Prix In Future As F1 Terminates Contract: Official | Formula 1 News

Formula One has eliminated Russia as a Grand Prix host for good because of the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating its contract with the organisers, the championship promoters introduced on Thursday. “Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” they mentioned in a press release. The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race because the first operating in 2014 however Saint Petersburg was attributable to change it because the venue in 2023.

Formula One had already cancelled this 12 months’s race following public unease amongst main drivers.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel had each mentioned they might not race there.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country,” mentioned German Vettel.

But former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone — who performed a pivotal position in bringing the race to Russia — informed AFP the cancellation made no sense.

“It does not make sense whichever way you look at,” Ecclestone mentioned on Wednesday. “There is no war in Russia to my knowledge so if it took place it would make no difference to anybody.

“This thought of attempting to punish Russia this fashion in a sporting sense is just not going to punish (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in any respect.

“The race would not matter to him.”

Doubts additionally encompass additionally the way forward for American Formula One workforce Haas’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and their title sponsor Uralkali.

Haas dropped the Uralkali branding over the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona final Friday.

Uralkali, a gaggle specialising in potash, has Nikita Mazepin’s father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

Promoted

Mazepin can nonetheless proceed to drive though the FIA has introduced a ban on Russian flags and the taking part in of the Russian nationwide anthem.

Among different occasions stripped from Russia, European soccer’s governing physique UEFA have taken away this 12 months’s Champions League ultimate from Saint Petersburg.