No Russian ‘muscle movements’ after Putin’s nuclear readiness alert, US says

The US nonetheless hasn’t seen any “muscle movements” following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend announcement that he was placing his nuclear forces on excessive alert, a senior US protection official mentioned on Monday.

But some former US officers and consultants warning that it might be a mistake to write down off Putin’s remarks as bluster, given the chance that Putin may resolve to escalate to utilizing nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the warfare in Ukraine or if the warfare spills over into NATO.

Russia’s protection ministry on Monday mentioned its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been positioned on ‘enhanced’ fight obligation, in keeping with an order the day gone by from Putin.

The phrase particular, or enhanced, fight obligation seems to have stumped the Pentagon.

“It’s not a term of art in what we understand to be Russian (nuclear) doctrine,” the official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity. “So that’s why we’re analyzing it and reviewing it to try to understand what exactly it means.”

Leaders of the US navy, which constructed a lot of its intelligence assortment structure to spy on the Soviet Union, weren’t conscious of Putin’s determination till he made it publicly and, thus far, there haven’t been massive actions of weapons or forces to reveal what it means, the US official mentioned.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen anything specific as a result of the direction that he gave, at least not yet, in terms of appreciable or noticeable muscle movements,” the official mentioned.

The US intently screens the whole lot from Russian nuclear storage amenities to deployments of nuclear-capable bombers, missile forces and submarines.

The White House mentioned it noticed “no reason to change” its nuclear alert ranges right now.

The US and Russia account for greater than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons however solely a fraction of them are deployed, in response to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation,” has failed to realize any apparent goals 5 days after launching its invasion, with no cities underneath Russian management, no Russian dominance of airspace, and a few Russian troops operating out of gas and provides.

Putin can be confronting a wave of unprecedented financial and diplomatic isolation from the West, which is channeling tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} in weapons to Ukraine’s navy to battle Russian forces.

Jon Wolfsthal, a former high adviser to President Barack Obama on arms management, mentioned the US had lengthy been involved about Russia’s nuclear weapons.

“We have to be very careful about what we do and don’t do when you have one country that is backed into a corner, has nuclear weapons and is actually talking about their possible use,” Wolfsthal mentioned in an interview.

Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Moscow and fierce Putin critic, wrote it might be a mistake to dismiss Putin’s message on nuclear arms.

“The people who know Putin the best – people I know in Russia – are worried about his recent nuclear statement. The people who know him the least are saying it’s cheap talk,” he wrote on Twitter.

Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser on the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), agreed.

“People who say he is bluffing have only their gut feeling to rely upon. Whereas those who say he isn’t bluffing can draw on a rich trove of circumstantial evidence,” Heisbourg mentioned.

“Because as far as Ukraine goes, he has not been bluffing. He doesn’t do bluffing. He has been upfront in terms of what he wants.”

