No Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meeting in foreseeable future: Saudi official

No assembly between Saudi and Iranian international ministers has been scheduled within the foreseeable future, an official from the Saudi international ministry mentioned on Thursday, including that some progress has been made in talks with Teheran however “it’s not enough”.

Iran international minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian mentioned on earlier on Thursday that he could meet his Saudi counterpart quickly in a 3rd nation.

“Iran must build confidence for future cooperation, and there are several issues that can be discussed with Teheran if it has the desire to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the official instructed Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Saudi foreign minister says some progress in talks with Iran