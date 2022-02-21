No set formula but we’re clear about T20 World Cup team combination: Rahul Dravid | Cricket News – Times of India

KOLKATA: Finding the proper mixture will be tough and there’s no set components, however India head coach Rahul Dravid says he and skipper Rohit Sharma are fairly clear concerning the group for the T20 World Cup in Australia in lower than eight months’ time.The former captain, who took over from Ravi Shastri after India’s group stage exit in final 12 months’s T20 World Cup in UAE, could have his first massive problem in Australia. Dravid stated he and Rohit perceive what must be the group mixture for the mega-event.“I think we have got a fair idea between Rohit and myself and the selectors and the management,” Dravid stated after their 17-run win over the West Indies within the third T20I that ensured a 3-0 clear sweep right here on Sunday.

“I don’t think there’s a set formula to it. But we’re pretty clear about the balance and the combination (for the T20 World Cup)…We are just structuring a little bit of the team around it and also balancing individual workloads as well.

“We have gotten a fairly honest concept of the form of expertise we’re on the lookout for in Australia, with the form of guys who’re in operating. Not all the things is about in stone however we wish to give everybody a good probability to stake their declare for these spots,” he added.

The T20I series against West Indies was India’s first in a packed calendar in the build-up to the World Cup and they next take on Sri Lanka in an identical three-match rubber in four days’ time.

In the absence of some Team India regulars like opener KL Rahul, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India gave alternatives to children reminiscent of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan to stake their declare within the World Cup-bound squad.

With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant being given a 10-day bio-bubble relaxation, India additionally tried out Shreyas Iyer, whereas Kishan doubled up because the wicketkeeper within the third and last T20I. Dravid stated the entire course of was about having the backups prepared.

“In the occasions that we dwell in, it is by no means straightforward… I do not assume there is a timeframe when you’ll be able to really say that okay, now that is the group you wish to freeze on.

“You don’t want to cast your net too wide. We don’t also want to restrict ourselves to just 15 players. We want to give players opportunities, ensure that by the time we get to the World Cup, some of our guys have played at least 10-15-20 games,” Dravid defined.

“It gives Rohit a chance to play them, bowl them in positions that he wants to, but he also has to be balanced with the fact that we need to have a few back-ups of people in case of an injury,” he added.

Kishan opened in all of the three matches of the collection however the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter did not impress with simply 71 runs at a mean of 23.66.

In the ultimate recreation, Maharashtra ‘run-machine’ Ruturaj Gaikwad opened with Kishan as Rohit opted to bat at No.4 however the duo did not make it massive.

Dravid stated the children wouldn’t be judged on one collection or one unhealthy recreation.

“This is a tough format. We are asking them to play high risk cricket. We’re asking them to play shots all the time. And we don’t judge them on a few games. It’s not the way, it’s done.

“We attempt to give folks as a lot as potential constant runs. We’re attempting to present them alternatives to play and never decide them on a recreation to recreation foundation or on one collection.”

Struggling Kishan gets Dravid’s support

Giving full support to IPL 2022 auction’s most expensive buy Kishan, Dravid said: “Ishan has been picked on his potential, his efficiency. Yes, you can’t specify this many video games. Sometimes it is mixture, typically it is accidents.”

“Never at all times give a participant the identical variety of video games, there can’t be a written quantity in stone whether or not it is seven or six matches.”

“Whether it is Ruturaj Gaikwad or Avesh Khan as we speak. We are usually not judging them on one recreation. They’re right here as a result of they carry out and should be right here,” the former captain stressed.

“We like to present the gamers confidence within the group in and across the squad and that they don’t seem to be going to be judged on one recreation. It’s at all times a tough stability. But within the bigger group, I’m not involved about one-off collection. In this format, it is going to occur,” Dravid added.

Venkatesh Iyer making strides as all-rounder

For long, India have been fretting over their sixth bowling option especially after the back injury to their pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In the absence of an unfit Pandya, India have tried out the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur and it’s the former who has impressed the head coach.

“I do know he performs a special position (opener) for his IPL franchise however we’re very clear with what’s the form of position that we see him filling in our scenario… Obviously our high three is not actually a spot, as a result of these guys have established and have been performing very properly within the high three,” he said.

“So we challenged him, we gave him the position to have the ability to bat in that place. Every time he is improved, he is gotten higher. That’s actually pleasing.”

Venkatesh scored 92 runs from three matches with a strike rate of 184.00 and also played the role of the sixth bowler taking two wickets at an average of 13.50.

In the final T20I when Deepak Chahar limped off following a hamstring injury in the third over, Venkatesh filled in and took 2/23 in his 2.1 overs.

“The position of a sixth bowler is one thing that you simply at all times be known as upon to bowl. But in a scenario like as we speak the place we sadly misplaced Deepak, it’s important to bowl a couple of essential overs,” Dravid said.

“That is the position of a sixth bowler. If you might be having recreation and the captain does not want you then he does not want you.

“If he needs you, he probably will need you at a critical time. And I think he’s done a really good job for us, really good series he has had,” he added.

100 days, a studying expertise for ‘the Wall’

Having began off his stint as India coach with a 3-0 sweep over New Zealand final 12 months, it has been a roller-coaster experience to this point for Dravid.

Be it their back-to-back Test and ODI collection defeats in South Africa, the controversy surrounding Virat Kohli’s captaincy or the current saga round Wriddhiman Saha’s sacking from Test cricket, Dravid summed all of it up by saying it has been a “learning experience”.

“I learnt a lot. I’m not stressed too much about the results and just want the team to get better and move in the right direction,” Dravid, who accomplished 100 days as coach on February 17, stated.

“South Africa was a reality check for us, especially in the one-day format. In Tests, while it was disappointing, things could have gone our way with a bit of luck.

“From my perspective, it is actually necessary to continue to learn as a coach to maintain enhancing. I continue to learn on a regular basis…I do not count on to not make errors. I’m going to make errors,” he conceded.

“But I study, I’ll enhance and get higher. I hope the group needs to try this (too)…we have to hold enhancing. We are removed from the completed product,” he concluded.