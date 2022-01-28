No ‘Stefano Smitherino’, no hope: Scorchers deny decimated Sixers three-peat

Having Smith in a facet chasing 172 for victory would have given the followers inside Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium – and people viewers glued to the TV across the nation – much more hope.

They have been already lacking some severe strike on the high of the order, together with Josh Philippe, who joined Jack and Mickey Edwards on the sidelines with COVID.

Moises Henriques and Steve O’Keefe went into the ultimate battling calf strains, Daniel Hughes struggled with an ankle damage, which pressured him out of final weekend’s qualifier throughout the warm-up, and assistant coach Jay Lenton dusted off the gloves to exchange Philippe behind the stumps.

Sixers opener Hayden Kerr departs for 2 on Friday evening. Credit:Getty

The Sixers, amazingly, had the Scorchers in all types of bother initially of the evening once they slumped to 4-25 inside six overs.