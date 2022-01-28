No ‘Stefano Smitherino’, no hope: Scorchers deny decimated Sixers three-peat
Having Smith in a facet chasing 172 for victory would have given the followers inside Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium – and people viewers glued to the TV across the nation – much more hope.
They have been already lacking some severe strike on the high of the order, together with Josh Philippe, who joined Jack and Mickey Edwards on the sidelines with COVID.
Moises Henriques and Steve O’Keefe went into the ultimate battling calf strains, Daniel Hughes struggled with an ankle damage, which pressured him out of final weekend’s qualifier throughout the warm-up, and assistant coach Jay Lenton dusted off the gloves to exchange Philippe behind the stumps.
The Sixers, amazingly, had the Scorchers in all types of bother initially of the evening once they slumped to 4-25 inside six overs.
A boilover regarded proper on the playing cards earlier than Turner and Evans had different concepts. They lit up O’Keefe in a single over, then bought into an actual temper.
Evans’ knock featured 4 boundaries, as many sixes and a superb lie-down within the Marvel Stadium sheds. Turner additionally introduced up a half-century earlier than he fell to O’Keefe in presumably his final Big Bash look.
The Sixers might handle solely 92 all out in reply, with Daniel Hughes’ 42 accounting for nearly half their meagre whole.
Regardless of the outcome, the Scorchers and Sixers stay in one other class to their rivals, with the most recent conflict the fourth time in 11 years the 2 heavyweights have fought out the decider.