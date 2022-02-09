“No Student Was Around Her”: Karnataka Minister On Woman Who Fought Back On Hijab

Karnataka minister BC Nagesh stated, “No one can take law and order into their hands”.

Bengaluru:

A minister in Karnataka, BC Nagesh, claimed right now that the burqa-clad school scholar who was caught on digital camera yesterday standing as much as a mob in saffron, made the primary transfer in her present of defiance.

“The students didn’t want to gherao the girl who was coming outside the college in Mandya. No other student was around her when she shouted “Allah-hu-Akbar”. Was she provoked? Can’t encourage “Allah-hu-Akbar’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on campus,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

“No one can take regulation and order into their palms. The authorities won’t spare any miscreant,” the minister said, reported ANI.

Videos of the confrontation at the Mandya pre-University college, were widely shared yesterday amid the escalating row over the use of hijab in educational institutions.

In the videos, the young woman, identified later as Muskan, is seen parking her scooter and heading for classes when a group of men shout “Jai Shri Ram” and advance towards her, brandishing saffron scarves.

Without breaking her stride, she responds with “Allah-hu-Akbar!” raising her arm in the air. As the men rush towards her and follow her, she keeps walking, shouting “Allah-hu-Akbar!”

Within minutes, college officials approach her and escort her away.

Muskan later told NDTV, “When I entered the school they weren’t permitting me simply because I used to be carrying the burqa… They began shouting Jai Shri Ram. So I began screaming Allah hu Akbar”.

“The principal and lecturers supported me and guarded me,” she added.

She also said most of the men heckling her appeared to be outsiders. She said she knew about 10 per cent of the men in the group as students at the college.

The hijab controversy started in Karnataka last month as six students of the Udupi’s Government Girls PU college alleged that they were barred from attending classes for insisting on wearing the headscarves.

The matter escalated as right-wing supporters got involved. As staff in many colleges banned hijab – though rules allow it – many students took a confrontational position by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

The protests have spread to colleges in other areas like Mandya and

Shivamogga. Its ripple effect is being felt in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government college in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions, appealed for peace yesterday.

“This court docket has full religion within the knowledge and advantage of public at giant and it hopes that the identical can be put to observe,” said Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for three days “to take care of peace and concord”.