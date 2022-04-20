No surrenders yet: Russia renews call for Ukraine troops to lay down arms in Mariupol

Russia’s Defense Ministry renewed its name to the Ukrainian troopers remaining within the space of the Azovstal steel plant, the principle stronghold within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, to put down their arms and give up by Wednesday, state information company TASS reported.

The ministry mentioned it can observe a ceasefire within the space of Azovstal, which can come into impact from midnight Moscow time on April 20.

It added that not a single Ukrainian soldier had accepted the identical supply of give up it introduced on Tuesday.

“As of 22:00 Moscow time on April 19, no one used the indicated corridor,” the top of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail mentioned. Russia had earlier mentioned it opened a “humanitarian corridor for the withdrawal of Ukrainian servicemen and militants of nationalist formations who voluntarily laid down their arms from Azovstal.”

The Azovstal metal plant is sheltering 1000’s of troopers and civilians and is without doubt one of the final substantial holdouts in Mariupol – an vital goal for the Russians.

The port metropolis has been underneath relentless bombardment for weeks and would enable Moscow to determine management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian officers mentioned earlier on Tuesday that Russia is attacking the Azovstal metal plant with bunker-buster bombs.

Mizintsev added: “If the commanders of the Ukrainian armed formations refuse to lay down their arms, we call on the Kiev authorities to influence the militants in guaranteed observance of the silence regime for the withdrawal of civilians, if any, are on the territory of Azovstal.”

“The leadership of Russia guarantees to all those who lay down their arms the preservation of life, complete security, the provision of qualified medical care and compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war,” TASS mentioned.

