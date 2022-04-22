No survivors after small plane crashes near General Mills plant in Georgia: Police

Police are figuring out what number of passengers had been aboard the aircraft.

A small aircraft crashed within the lot of a General Mills plant in Georgia shortly after takeoff Thursday night, killing all aboard, authorities mentioned.

The aircraft took off from the Covington Municipal Airport round 6:45 p.m., Covington Police Department Captain Ken Malcom mentioned throughout a press briefing.

Witnesses advised police it appeared that the plane, believed to be a Cessna twin-engine propeller aircraft, was having bother gaining altitude and that it gave the impression of there was engine bother.

Malcom mentioned the aircraft then out of the blue veered and crashed into the lot of the General Mills plant, positioned a few mile from the airport. The aircraft went down in an remoted space that saved tractor-trailers, a few of which caught hearth, he mentioned.

There had been no survivors, Malcom mentioned. It is unclear how many individuals had been aboard the aircraft, and police are working to find out who the victims are, he mentioned.

No one was injured on the bottom, in accordance with Malcom, who famous that many lives had been probably saved for the reason that aircraft did not crash instantly into the plant.

Fire personnel was nonetheless working to place out the fireplace on the scene a number of hours after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.