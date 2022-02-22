No timeline on NRLW professionalism: Abdo

NRL chief govt Andrew Abdo says he would not know when the NRLW will turn out to be a totally skilled competitors.

At the launch of the rearranged 2021 competitors in Newcastle on Tuesday, Abdo couldn’t say when the sport’s prime feminine gamers might anticipate to hitch the skilled ranks.

Despite the NRL this week asserting a $42million surplus for the 2021 monetary yr and a trebling in feminine participation since 2017, Abdo was unable to supply a timeline.

“It’s difficult to predict,” he stated.

“I don’t have the answer for you there. But all I can say is that we are putting the foundations and enablers in place to facilitate that.

“How a few years that takes, I am unable to reply.

“But what I can say is that we will invest at all levels of the pyramid to make sure that the quality of the football and the experience for the players is not compromised.”

The NRL stays reluctant to embrace full-time professionalism because it stays uncertain on what number of groups, conscious of diluting the usual, it needs so as to add to the competitors.

There are six groups within the NRLW with Parramatta, Gold Coast and Newcastle the newcomers becoming a member of reigning champions Brisbane, the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra.

The Warriors withdrew from the competitors on account of COVID-19.

Parramatta captain Simaima Taufa informed AAP she needs the NRLW to go full time inside the subsequent 5 years.

Asked if he had a determine on what an elite degree feminine participant ought to be paid, Abdo stated: “No I do not.

“There are various elements that go into that; provide and demand, the extent of content material, the income that permits us to do this.

“The (Australian Rugby League) commission is committed to increasing the ability for players and officials to be able to increase their salaries and earning capacity through endorsements and sponsorships and support.”

The NRLW kicks off on Sunday with a triple-header at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, with every crew taking part in one another as soon as earlier than a standalone grand last at Redcliffe on April 10.

This weekend marks the beginning of a congested yr for the sport’s feminine gamers, who face an unprecedented degree of motion.

It consists of the delayed 2021 competitors, the 2022 NRLW season, State of Origin, a Rugby League World Cup and respective state championships.

Despite the heavy burden on part-time gamers, Abdo claimed they’d not undergo burn out.

“We’ve put in place some guidance and caps around training workloads to ensure we manage players,” he stated.