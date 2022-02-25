“No To War”: From Japan To US, Thousands Protest Against Ukraine Invasion

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens.

Protesters turned out on public squares and outdoors Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine — whereas greater than a thousand who tried to do the identical in Russia have been arrested.

The earliest identified protest occurred outdoors Russia’s embassy in Washington round 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, solely three hours after President Vladimir Putin stated he had launched his army operation.

Local information experiences confirmed dozens of protesters within the U.S. capital waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Stop Russian aggression!”

In London, a whole lot of demonstrators, a lot of them Ukrainian and a few weeping, gathered outdoors Downing Street, residence to the prime minister, urging Britain to do extra.

“We need help, we need someone to support us,” stated one. “Ukraine is too small and the pressure is too big.”

In Paris, one demonstrator instructed Reuters: “I feel that we are in a very dangerous moment for the whole world.”

In Madrid, Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem, nominated for one more Academy Award this 12 months, joined a few hundred protesters outdoors the Russian embassy.

“It is an invasion. … It violates Ukraine’s fundamental right to territorial sovereignty, international law, and many other things,” Bardem stated.

A large flag was carried by means of Manhattan’s Times Square by a crowd of a number of hundred protesters.

In the Swiss capital Bern, a whole lot gathered, holding Ukrainian flags and chanting “Peace for Ukraine!”.

Agapi Tamir, 28, one of some dozen members of Greece’s Ukrainian neighborhood who staged a protest in Athens, stated:

“The only thing we believe is that a miracle will stop all this awful and frightening thing that is happening at this moment.”

A small demonstration in Geneva, organised by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) outdoors the U.N. European headquarters, condemned what the group stated was Putin’s menace to make use of nuclear weapons.

Other demonstrations have been held in Beirut, Tel Aviv, Dublin and Prague.

Also in Dublin, a Russian double-eagle crest beside the gate of the Russian embassy was defaced with purple paint.

More protests have been scheduled for later within the day within the U.S. cities of Houston and Denver, in keeping with social media posts.

In Russia itself, protesters defied an official warning that explicitly threatened legal prosecution and even jail time for these calling for or collaborating in protests.

Hundreds rallied in cities together with Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, chanting slogans equivalent to “No to war!” and holding up makeshift indicators.

By 1939 GMT, police had detained no fewer than 1,667 folks in 53 cities, the OVD-Info rights monitor stated. Six hundred have been arrested in Moscow alone, the Tass information company reported.

