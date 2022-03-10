No US swing for unvaccinated Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is not going to be enjoying within the ATP Masters 1000 occasions in Indian Wells or Miami as coronavirus guidelines forestall him from getting into the United States.

The Serbian has withdrawn from the 2 prestigious occasions after the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) confirmed that he wanted to be vaccinated to enter the nation.

The 20-time main winner revealed final month that he had not obtained any coronavirus vaccination, insisting he would forego massive tournaments “because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else”.

He stays true to his phrase, lacking out on two of the most important tournaments within the ATP Tour calendar.

“While I was automatically listed in the @bnpparibasopen and @miamiopen draw, I knew, given the entry requirements to the US, it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel there,” Djokovic stated on his social media.

“But as international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change.

“The CDC confirmed right now that I laws will not be altering which suggests I can’t be enjoying within the US.

“I know my fans are looking forward to seeing me play again and I hope to be back playing for them on the tour soon.

“Good luck to everybody who’s enjoying within the US in these nice tournaments.”

The world No.2, who played his first and only tournament of the year a fortnight ago in Dubai, was overtaken at the top of the rankings by Daniil Medvedev last week and is the only man in the top 100 who remains unvaccinated.

He was deported from Australia in January after the federal government cancelled his visa over his vaccine status, with Rafael Nadal winning the first major of the year to set the men’s record of 21 grand slam titles.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is more likely to stay in Europe and put together for the clay-court swing, which will get below approach subsequent month.