‘No words’: PM’s bizarre welding error

Scott Morrison has been trashed for a weird welding error with some describing the Prime Minister’s antics as “embarrassing”.

A clip of Prime Minister Scott Morrison “on the tools again” has embarrassed tradies throughout Australia.

Mr Morrison was at SWEL Specialised Welding and Engineering on Friday to announce a $21.9 million Indigenous Leadership and Governance package deal as a part of a visit to the Northern Territory.

It was throughout this he was captured, by Channel Seven News, having a crack at welding, however as an alternative of conserving his protecting helmet over his face whereas endeavor the damaging exercise, he pulled his masks up on the worst attainable second.

The PM mentioned he was “on the tools again” as he grabbed the welder and approached the piece of metal.

But after peering out from below his helmet to get a greater look, he was compelled to rapidly retreat as sparks flew.

Sally McManus, the secretary of the Australian council of commerce union, shared the clip on Twitter — the place Mr Morrison was roasted.

Some even in contrast him to former United States President Donald Trump, who was captured gazing an eclipse with out protecting eyewear whereas standing on a White House balcony in 2017.

One Twitter user commented: “Every TAFE welding course and health insurance company should show that clip as a warning on how you get permanent eye damage if you try to weld without proper training”.

Another described the entire episode as “embarrassing and inappropriate”.

Others merely mentioned “no words”.

It’s not the one criticism Mr Morrison has copped this week, with an area NT reporter grilling him concerning the crime state of affairs in Alice Springs and authorities saying residents reside in concern.

The PM has additionally been described as desperate and was accused of politicising national security, after he claimed Labor chief Anthony Albanese was China’s choose for Australia’s high job.