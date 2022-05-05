No wrong way to be a princess: Disney princess agrees with little boy. Watch

Going to Disneyland and assembly one’s favorite princess and even princesses, undoubtedly stays on the high of the wishlist for a lot of younger youngsters. Just like this one little boy who loves Disney Princess Tiana and wished to offer her a sticker that he finds inspirational for himself. This video is so lovable that it has been profitable hearts everywhere in the Internet and can almost definitely have the identical impact on you as properly.

The video opens to point out the little boy nervously but absolutely strolling in direction of a girl dressed as Princess Tiana from Disney’s animated characteristic movie, The Princess and the Frog. As he goes close to this girl, she sits down in order that she will be able to make dialog with him and he palms her a candy sticker. And that is the cutest a part of this video.

The video was shared on Instagram with an in depth caption that reads, “The biggest reason no one can tell my son that princesses are for girls, is because the princesses themselves have told him otherwise. I can’t thank Princess Tiana enough for affirming this for him, thank you for the core memories.” It was full with a coronary heart and crying face emojis.

Watch this lovable and heartwarming video proper right here:

This video has been shared on Instagram a bit greater than 5 days in the past and has already gathered greater than 4.8 lakh views on it. And the numbers solely maintain taking pictures up as folks touch upon this pretty video that evokes many just like the younger lad.

An Instagram person wrote, “If I was in her place I would start crying. I’m happy that more and more people are accepting.” “They both seem so sweet,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Omg she sounds just like tiana in the movie, so impressive.”

What are your ideas on this video?