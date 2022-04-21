Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta reclaims East Timor presidency

“Ramos-Horta’s chief backers want to see early elections but the new president needs to also bring a mind to unifying the country so he’ll have other priorities. He’ll have to make a decision about whether he simply pushes the line of the party that backed him or tries to build a new coalition based around [Gusmao’s party] in the current parliament,” mentioned Professor Michael Leach, an knowledgeable in East Timor politics at Swinburne University of Technology.

Negotiating a brand new alliance together with Gusmao’s occasion “would certainly be a constitutionally and politically easier pathway”, Leach mentioned.

Ramos-Horta mentioned voters had given a convincing verdict on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“The government could not manage the economic crisis which was a big part of the consequences of COVID,” he instructed Lusa. “Even having at their disposal oil revenues, the economic, social and humanitarian crisis could have been better managed.”

The new president is because of be sworn in on May 20, the twentieth anniversary of the restoration of independence.



