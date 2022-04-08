Nobel Prize-Winning Journalist Muratov Attacked In Russia Over Ukraine Coverage

Dmitry Muratov is a chief editor of Russia’s main impartial newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Moscow:

The Russian co-winner of final 12 months’s Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, was attacked on a prepare with crimson paint on Thursday, he mentioned, in an obvious protest at his newspaper’s protection of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Muratov’s Novaya Gazeta investigative newspaper final week introduced it was suspending its on-line and print actions till the top of what Russia calls its “special operation” in Ukraine after a second warning from the state communications regulator.

Pictures posted by the newspaper on the Telegram messaging app confirmed Muratov with crimson paint on his head and garments and round his sleeping compartment on a Moscow-Samara prepare.

“They poured oil paint with acetone all over the compartment. Eyes burning badly,” the newspaper quoted Muratov as saying.

“Muratov, this is for you from our boys,” the publish quoted the attacker as saying.

Pressure in opposition to liberal Russian media shops has mounted since Moscow despatched troops into Ukraine in February, with most mainstream media and state-controlled organisations sticking intently to the language utilized by the Kremlin to explain the battle.

Several opposition activists have reported threatening messages painted on the doorways of their residences.

Russia says its “special military operation” in Ukraine is critical as a result of the United States was utilizing Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow needed to defend Russian-speaking folks in Ukraine from persecution.

Ukraine and critics in Russia have dismissed Kremlin claims of persecution and say Russia is combating an unprovoked struggle of aggression. NATO and different Western allies have imposed stiff sanctions on Russia in efforts to place financial strain on Russia over its invasion.

