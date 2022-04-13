Nobel-winner Murad launches new bid to protect sexual violence victims

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad joined forces with Britain to current a worldwide code of conduct to the United Nations on Wednesday to handle sexual violence in battle.

The doc is named the “Murad Code,” after the Iraqi Yazidi advocate who was held as a intercourse slave by ISIS terrorist group.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It goals to spice up efforts to hunt justice for surviving victims through restoration of proof, permitting victims to securely testify and reduce psychological and bodily penalties on them.

“Efforts to end sexual violence are gaining momentum, in large part thanks to brave survivors around the world who have shared their stories,” famous Murad at an annual Security Council assembly on sexual violence in battle.

“But too often, reporting sexual violence has negative consequences for survivors.”

“The Murad Code lays out clear and practical guidelines for centering the needs of survivors when collecting evidence, and ensuring that they receive justice and support, rather than repercussions. Survivors deserve at least that,” she added.

In a joint assertion, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss denounced the “growing number of reports of sexual violence by Russian forces” within the battle in Ukraine.

“The launch of the Murad Code is a vital step towards helping and supporting survivors and bringing perpetrators to justice for their crimes,” she stated.

London plans to host a world convention on sexual violence in battle this 12 months.

Read extra:

Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia’s Tigray: UN

Houthis’ use of sexual violence as a weapon against women is a terrible crime: UK