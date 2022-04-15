Noble defends North Melbourne’s right to play Good Friday

North Melbourne will battle “tooth and nail” to retain their marquee sport on Good Friday regardless of being conscious their poor efficiency will give the critics voice to argue the golf equipment that play on the general public vacation ought to change.

Kangaroos coach David Noble stated he understood the 68-point margin was not the consequence supporters wished to see however he stated the membership’s work off the sphere to make the match a key a part of the Good Friday Appeal shouldn’t be underestimated when assessing their position within the match, which attracted a crowd of 31,162 followers to Marvel Stadium.

Kangaroos coach David Noble says the membership deserves to maintain its place on Good Friday. Credit:AFL Photos

He stated the Kangaroos and the Bulldogs – who’ve performed in 4 of the 5 matches performed on Good Friday – had labored exhausting since 2017 to make it successful and assist elevate funds for Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

“As a whole of club it’s not just about the game … if you go back and have a look at the history of our marquee games previously there are a lot of other clubs who haven’t [instantly] hit the mark on those marquee games,” Noble stated.