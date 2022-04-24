Noble labels Kangaroo turnovers ‘terrible’

North Melbourne coach David Noble has lamented his facet’s horrible turnovers and lack of vitality following a 60-point AFL thrashing by the hands of Geelong.

The Kangaroos have slumped to 1-5 after six rounds and sit final on the ladder after the great beating on “home” turf in Hobart on Sunday.

Geelong amassed 76 extra disposals than North Melbourne, 17 extra inside 50s and outpointed their opposition 17-3 for marks inside 50.

Some Cats objectives got here immediately off primary turnovers.

“That level of consistency is just not there. We started poorly, particularly in contested ball. We felt that’s an area we needed to address,” Noble stated.

“Our turnovers were just terrible. That really hurt us on the scoreboard and have done for a few weeks now. It’s something we need to address pretty seriously.”

The Kangaroos have now conceded 74 objectives of their previous 4 video games, which included heavy losses to the Brisbane Lions (108 factors) and Western Bulldogs (68).

Noble’s facet trailed by 17, 37 and 64 at every break towards Geelong however clawed again marginal floor with a five-goal-to-four final time period when the competition was nicely and really over.

“We’ve got to get better competing on a more regular and consistent basis,” he stated.

“The players haven’t brought as much as what we thought they would in (terms of) that energy and that intensity, consistently. It fluctuates.

“When we get it, we’re okay and we are able to maintain our personal.

“We need to pride ourselves on starting the games and getting into the games when the heat is in the kitchen.

“We cannot watch for the stress to come back off after which really feel like we are able to transfer into the sport.”

One shining mild was the efficiency of Cameron Zurhaar, who picked up three objectives on return from concussion.