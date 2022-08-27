Noida Twin Towers Demolition: One Nautical Mile No-Fly Zone Around Site

One nautical mile of air house across the Noida twin towers demolition web site will stay unavailable

Noida:

One nautical mile of air house round Supertech’s Noida twin towers demolition web site will stay unavailable briefly for flights on August 28, the Noida Authority has mentioned.

A nautical mile is the same as roughly 1.8 kilometres.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its consent for this, the Noida Authority mentioned because it oversaw preparations for the demolition of the almost 100-metre-tall twin towers on Sunday.

“In view of the dust generated after the demolition, on the recommendation of the Noida Authority, the Ministry of Aviation has given its consent for the non-availability of one nautical mile of air space for aircraft to fly at the time of demolition,” it mentioned in a press release on Friday.

Earlier, the Noida police on Thursday banned the usage of drones in metropolis skies from August 26 until August 31 citing safety causes in view of the demolition of Supertech’s unlawful towers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh invoked the powers beneath CrPC Section 144 as he handed the ban order.

Police had additionally declared that drones shall be allowed however solely past the “exclusion zone” of about 500 metres and that too with their permission.

No human, animal or autos can be allowed within the exclusion zone on August 28.

The almost 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar – are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that discovered their building inside Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Over 5,000 residents residing in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society shall be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7 am and allowed solely after security clearance put up demolition by companies involved round 4 pm.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)