Noida twin towers: Twitter flooded with memes after demolition pics surface

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday afternoon might have settled a nine-year court case in as many seconds however Twitter is unwilling to let go fairly as simply, with a flood of memes and wisecracks doing the rounds on-line. The ₹500 crore project may have left behind 1,000 truck loads of dust and debris, nevertheless it has additionally left behind memes on-line.

#TwinTowers is trending on Twitter with over 52,000 tweets on the time of writing; the tweets vary from mocking realtors Supertech to describing locals’ emotions put up the demolition.

Edifice Engineering – the firm trusted with the demolition – carried out comparable ‘managed explosions’ up to now and netizens had been fast to spotlight their experience within the space and laud the crew with this meme from net sequence Panchayat season 2.

A person in contrast the demolition of the dual towers to his school grades and shared the video with a hilarious caption.

Tweeting memes about information reporters on the website to broadcast reside visuals, some puzzled in the event that they had been okay.

Some customers additionally shared memes that advised the media was giving far an excessive amount of consideration to this story.

Some customers speculated on which actor may greatest play the demolition engineer ought to a film be made on this topic.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court because the venture was discovered to be in violation of the legislation. As many as 5,000 residents of close by societies had been evacuated and can solely be allowed residence after 6.30 pm.