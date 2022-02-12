Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 60 Sports Modes Debuts in India

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has been launched by the corporate as the newest addition to the corporate’s health tracker lineup in India. The good wearable is ready to go on sale in India subsequent week and shall be accessible for buy on Amazon. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand is listed to sport a 1.69-inch LCD show and comes with 150 watch face choices. The health tracker options 60 health modes and affords options like coronary heart fee and blood oxygen stage monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand worth in India, availability

Noise Colorfit Pulse Grand worth in India is ready at Rs. 3,999, in accordance with an Amazon itemizing for the newly launched wearable. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand shall be bought in Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, and Olive Green color choices. The wearable will go on sale on February 18 at 12pm at Rs 1,999 as a part of a restricted launch provide, in accordance with the product listing on Amazon.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand specs

The new Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand sports activities a 1.69-inch LCD show. The smartwatch is just like health trackers with however a bigger show, and incorporates a crown on the correct aspect, just like the one discovered on Apple Watch fashions. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand affords as much as 150 cloud-based watch faces, in accordance with the product itemizing on Amazon, which doesn’t specify options akin to notification mirroring or music controls. The health tracker options IP68 score for mud and water resistance.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand affords as much as 60 totally different health modes. Users will have the ability to monitor the standard of their sleep and menstrual cycles, together with blood oxygen stage (SpO2) and 24×7 coronary heart fee monitoring. The itemizing for the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand doesn’t point out the battery capability or the anticipated battery life on a single cost. However, the health tracker is anticipated to function quick charging, with round 1,500 minutes (25 hours) of battery backup with a 15-minute cost, in accordance with the itemizing.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be mechanically generated – see our ethics statement for particulars.