‘Nokiagate’: Dutch lawmakers slam Mark Rutte after claims he deleted texts for years

Dutch lawmakers called for an pressing parliamentary debate after a media report claimed that Prime Minister Mark Rutte had deleted textual content messages from his telephone day by day for years with out correct oversight.

The scandal, dubbed “Nokiagate” by native media in reference to the retro Nokia telephone Rutte makes use of for a lot of his communication, emerged following a report by Dutch every day de Volkskrant. The prime minister allegedly deleted the texts from his telephone, which has room for simply 20 messages, regardless of Dutch regulation stating that correspondence from ministers must be saved to make sure public accountability.

“I have never consciously withheld important matters,” Rutte said at a press convention Wednesday in response to the allegations, and he denied breaking the regulation. “I’m not a big fan of smartphones,” he added, however admitted he would now change to at least one.

It’s not the primary time the long-serving center-right prime minister has been embroiled in a texting scandal. In 2018, he was accused of deleting a message from former Unilever CEO Paul Polman asking him to abolish a tax on dividends.

Lawmakers from throughout the political spectrum slammed Rutte for his actions.

“The prime minister erased his hard drive … at the end of each day. Perfect way to deny any problem you were involved in,” Socialist Party chief Lilian Marijnissen wrote on Twitter.

“Can we erase this cabinet?” far-right Freedom Party chief Geert Wilders wrote on social media.

A debate is prone to take place Thursday, earlier than which lawmakers have stated they need Rutte to submit a letter explaining his actions.