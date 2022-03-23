Nollamara woman killed in ‘very violent, tragic incident’: Police

A 26-year-old Perth girl has died in a single day in what West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson described as a “very violent and tragic incident”.

Police have been known as to a Nollamara home on Monterey Street round 10.30pm Tuesday the place emergency crews situated a significantly injured girl who was rushed to hospital.

The canine part later situated a 40-year-old man recognized to the lady hiding on the entrance of a neighbour’s property and took him into custody.

Mr Dawson advised Radio 6PR the dying was a tragedy.

“Despite the efforts of family, attending police and hospital staff, tragically this woman has now died in hospital,” he stated.