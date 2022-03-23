Nollamara woman killed in ‘very violent, tragic incident’: Police
A 26-year-old Perth girl has died in a single day in what West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson described as a “very violent and tragic incident”.
Police have been known as to a Nollamara home on Monterey Street round 10.30pm Tuesday the place emergency crews situated a significantly injured girl who was rushed to hospital.
The canine part later situated a 40-year-old man recognized to the lady hiding on the entrance of a neighbour’s property and took him into custody.
Mr Dawson advised Radio 6PR the dying was a tragedy.
“Despite the efforts of family, attending police and hospital staff, tragically this woman has now died in hospital,” he stated.
“It’s being treated as a homicide investigation.”
Charges are but to be laid.
Anyone who noticed or heard something suspicious within the neighborhood of Monterey Street between 9:30pm and 11:00pm final evening is requested to name Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the data to Crime Stoppers.