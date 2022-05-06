Nollywood stars turn out for Netflix premiere of Blood Sisters | CNN



Lagos, Nigeria

CNN

—



It was an evening of glitz and glamor as Nigeria’s film trade stars, often known as Nollywood, strutted the purple carpet on Wednesday on the launch of Netflix’s first Nigerian Original sequence, Blood Sisters.

The theme of the premiere was ‘Red and Fugitive’ and Nollywood stars turned out in model to launch the sequence created by main Nigerian manufacturing firm EbonyLife Studios.

Blood Sisters options Nollywood veteran stars reminiscent of Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze and Joke Silva.

It additionally stars newcomers Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie who play associates within the crime thriller which spotlights “two friends, a dark secret, and an unforgiving family,” in accordance with Netflix.

Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was additionally on the premiere and lauded the launch as proof of the expansion of Nigeria’s inventive trade.

“It’s not easy to put your movie, talk less of a series on Netflix…this is one of the clear indications that our creative industry is going places,” the minister mentioned on the premiere.

EbonyLife Studios founder Mo Abudu mentioned the sequence was filmed throughout the pandemic in Lagos, a course of Abudu describes as a “unique and intense experience.”



Abudu’s different productions with Netflix embrace the film “Òlòturé,” which was launched to international acclaim and an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman.”

Nigeria’s movie trade has grown into a multimillion-dollar industry and has gained international acclaim.

Other streaming platforms even have Nigeria’s film market of their sights.

US streaming service Amazon Prime Video recently secured licensing deals with Nigerian filmmakers Inkblot Productions and Anthill Studios, in a transfer that might see Nigerian motion pictures stream on the Amazon platform.

Amazon has commissioned Original sequence and movies with Nigerian and different African companions, the corporate advised CNN.

Nigeria is thought to be Africa’s most prolific filmmaking hub. Thousands of films are produced in Nigeria yearly, according to the nation’s statistics workplace.